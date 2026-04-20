Blow for Yanga SC as Mudathir set to miss Simba clash due to TPLB ban

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans SC midfielder Mudathir Yahaya will miss the highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Simba SC after being handed a suspension by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).

Mudathir has been banned for three matches and fined Sh1 million following an incident in which he struck Ibrahim Abraham of Pamba Jiji FC during a Mainland Premier League match.

According to the fixture schedule, Yanga will face Simba on May 3 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium before taking on KMV on May 6 and Coastal Union on May 9’s matches the midfielder will now miss.

The decision was confirmed in an official statement released by the league’s management committee following its meeting on April 18, 2026, where several disciplinary cases were reviewed.

The incident occurred at CCM Kirumba Stadium, where Mudathir was cited for unsporting behaviour. The punishment, issued under Article 41(5.2) of the league’s disciplinary regulations, sidelines the influential midfielder at a crucial stage of the season.

Mudathir’s absence is expected to be a significant setback for Yanga, given his growing importance in the squad. Known for his energy, creativity, and ability to control the tempo in midfield, he has become a key figure in the team’s recent performances.

The timing of the suspension is particularly challenging for the defending champions, who are still competing on multiple fronts. With the derby often playing a decisive role in the title race, his absence leaves the coaching staff with the difficult task of reshaping the midfield.

While several disciplinary measures were issued following recent matches, Mudathir’s case stands out due to its direct impact on the upcoming derby.

Elsewhere, clubs including Simba SC, Azam FC, Coastal Union, and Singida Black Stars were also fined for various offences, ranging from fan misconduct to breaches of match regulations. Simba were fined Sh10 million after their supporters threw objects onto the pitch during their match against Azam FC, while Azam FC were fined Sh5 million for delays in kick-off procedures.

Neither the player nor Yanga had issued an official response at the time of publication, but sources within the club indicate that plans are already underway to adjust the squad in his absence.