Latricia Ian crowned first-ever Miss World Tanzania in historic pageant

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam beauty queen Latricia Ian (24) has etched her name in history after being crowned the inaugural Miss World Tanzania, triumphing over 19 other contestants in a glittering pageant held at The Super Dome in Masaki in the early hours of April 20, 2026.

The landmark event marked Tanzania’s official entry into the globally renowned Miss World franchise, opening a new chapter for the country’s beauty and fashion industry.

Latricia’s victory not only signals personal achievement but also reflects Tanzania’s growing presence on the international pageantry stage.

For her win, Latricia received an impressive prize package valued at over Sh100 million.

The rewards include a brand-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class worth more than Sh40 million, a cash prize of Sh10 million, travel insurance, and the prestigious crown that cements her status as the nation’s first Miss World Tanzania titleholder.

The awards were presented by the Government Spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, who officiated on behalf of Minister Paul Makonda.

In a symbolic moment, the crown was placed on Latricia’s head by reigning Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, alongside Miss World Africa Hasset Dereje Admassu from Ethiopia, highlighting the pageant’s global prestige.

The competition also showcased strong performances from other contestants. Nouru Masoud, also representing Dar es Salaam, emerged as the first runner-up, while Paulina Allute from the Central Zone secured the second runner-up position.

The top five was rounded out by Silya Mussa from the Southern Highlands in fourth place and Diana Rutagalinda, who finished fifth, reflecting the diverse representation of talent across the country.

Speaking after her victory, Latricia expressed gratitude and excitement for the journey ahead, pledging to represent Tanzania with pride and purpose on the global stage.

Her win is expected to inspire a new generation of young Tanzanian women to pursue opportunities in beauty, advocacy, and leadership.

Latricia will now prepare to represent Tanzania at the 75th edition of the Miss World pageant, scheduled to take place in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5, 2026.