18 sports stakeholders begin IOC Advanced Sports Management course

Dar es Salaam. Eighteen Tanzanians from Mainland and Zanzibar have officially begun the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC)’s Advanced Sports Management Course, Cohort III.

The program was launched at the Tiffany Diamond Hotel in Dar es Salaam by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President, Wallace Karia, who graced the occasion as guest of honour.

The course has drawn participants from a wide range of institutions including football, athletics, handball, engineering, immigration, the defence forces, and private academies, demonstrating the importance of sports leadership across all sectors.

Speaking during the launch, Wallace Karia applauded TOC for its unwavering commitment to organizing the prestigious training, which aims to shape the future of sports leadership in Tanzania.

He said that professional development in sports administration is no longer optional but a necessity for organizations that want to thrive.

Karia warned that in the near future, top administrative positions such as General Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers may only be reserved for individuals who have completed certified programs like the Advanced Sports Management Course.

According to him, this is the only way to ensure that sports institutions remain transparent, sustainable, and effectively managed. The course, which will run until 2026, is designed to transform the way sports organizations are managed.

It is divided into six comprehensive modules that cover vital areas of administration including organizing Olympic sport organizations, strategic management, human resource management, financial management, marketing, and the organization of major sporting events.

With its long-term structure, the program gives participants both theoretical insights and practical skills that they can apply directly within their institutions.

The class of 18 represents a rich blend of talent and institutional diversity. Sitta Skania Shija is representing Tanzania Immigration, while a strong contingent from the Tanzania Football Federation includes Loveness Mbise, Herman Kidifu, Hodhan Farah, Herieth Gilla, Jerry Temu, Maua Rubibi, Mary Musiba, Oliver John, and Victoria Mungure.

Amos Ndaro is representing the Institution of Engineers, while Athletics Tanzania is represented by Maureen Morris Okinda and Lwiza John Msyani. Chibawala Michael is representing Tanzania Handball while Mansab Said comes from Chaneza.

The list also includes Martha Magese from Fountain Gate Sports Academy, while Haroub Said Salim represents the Tanzania People’s Defence Force and Jemedari Said Kazumari completes the group of participants in this year’s program.

TOC Vice President, Henry Tandau, hailed the enrollment of the 18 participants as a milestone for the nation’s sports development.

He noted that the diversity of participants from across sectors would enrich the training experience and help spread professional standards throughout the country’s sports landscape.