TOC lauds Tanzanian team to Africa Youth Games in Angola

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Olympic Committee TOC has expressed satisfaction with the performance and level of participation shown by Tanzania youth teams at the recently concluded Africa Youth Games held in Luanda Angola.

Tanzania was represented in two sporting disciplines swimming and table tennis with the young athletes delivering encouraging performances against strong continental competition.

According to TOC official, Furaha Mwita, the exposure gained at the Games is considered an important step in the long term development of young athletes as the country continues to invest in youth sport.

In swimming Tanzania was represented by two swimmers Austin Okore and Filbertha Demello.

Both swimmers competed in several events and demonstrated determination despite facing stiff competition from some of Africa’s strongest swimming nations.

Filbertha Demello competed in five events which included 50 metres backstroke 100 metres backstroke 50 metres freestyle 100 metres freestyle and 50 metres butterfly.

Out of these events she recorded her best performance in one event where she came very close to qualifying for the final.

Demello finished ninth out of 32 competitors overall and was placed as a reserve. She competed in the third heat out of four heats with each heat having eight swimmers.

She clocked an entry time of 31.10 seconds and completed the race in 32.96 seconds. Had she managed to finish eighth she would have qualified for the final.

Despite narrowly missing out her performance was considered commendable given the level of competition.

Austin Okore also took part in five swimming events namely 50 metres breaststroke 100 metres breaststroke 50 metres freestyle 100 metres freestyle and 50 metres butterfly.

Similar to his teammate he managed his strongest performance in one event where he finished ninth overall and was placed on the reserve list.

Okore competed against 24 swimmers and was drawn in the first heat out of three heats with eight swimmers in each. He entered the race with a time of 1 minute 12.73 seconds and finished in 1 minute 15.21 seconds.

A top eight finish would have earned him a place in the final. His effort however was praised as a positive learning experience at international level.

In table tennis Tanzania was represented by Qutbuddin Mohammed Taherali who delivered one of the country’s standout performances at the Games.

Competing in the single boys category Qutbuddin advanced to the quarterfinals after an impressive run that included a match against Rwanda. His achievement marked a significant milestone for Tanzania table tennis at youth level.