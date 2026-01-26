TGU urges newly trained coaches drive golf development nationwide

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has urged coaches who have completed the Community Golf Instructor (CGI) programme to put their newly acquired skills to use in advancing the development of golf across the country.

The call was made by TGU chairman Gilman Kasiga during the official closing ceremony of the training programme held at Lugalo Golf Course in Dar es Salaam.

The programme, which involved 16 participants comprising professional golfers and amateurs, was organised by the R&A in collaboration with TGU and The Peninsula Club. It forms part of broader efforts to strengthen golf development in Tanzania, particularly at grassroots, community and youth levels.

Kasiga said that the responsibility of growing the game now rests heavily on the trained coaches, whom he described as key drivers of the sport’s future.

“These coaches must understand the task ahead of them to elevate the game of golf in Tanzania,” Kasiga said. “I thank the R&A and The Peninsula Club for making this training possible, and I hope all participants have gained valuable knowledge during the programme.”

He noted that sustainable growth of golf in the country depends on three critical pillars: increasing the number of players, improving facilities, and developing qualified trainers.

“Imagine if Tanzania had no golf trainers who would teach the game?” Kasiga said. “I learnt golf through coaches, and we must continue developing the sport in our day-to-day activities.”

Building golf from the grassroots

The CGI programme is designed to build capacity among local instructors, coaches and golf development officers, enabling them to introduce and grow the game in a structured, safe and professional manner.

By focusing on community-based coaching, the initiative seeks to widen access to golf and create sustainable pathways for young players to develop their talent from an early age. TGU operations manager Johnson John highlighted the importance of The Peninsula Club as a strategic partner in the Union’s development agenda.

“The Peninsula Club has consistently supported TGU’s vision of expanding and professionalising golf in Tanzania,” John said. “Through this collaboration, we are strengthening the technical and instructional capacity of our coaches by aligning training with internationally recognised standards set by the R&A.”

“This partnership between TGU, The Peninsula Club and the R&A reflects our shared commitment to developing golf in a sustainable, inclusive and long-term manner,” he said. “The CGI programme ensures that golf is taught with professionalism, safety and a clear focus on nurturing the next generation.”

International tuitors praise Tanzania’s progress

International instructor Pete Forster expressed satisfaction with the progress Tanzania has made in golf development and voiced confidence that the CGI programme would help expand the reach of the sport nationwide.

“Tanzania has a lot of golf talent,” Forster said. “These talents need to be properly developed to achieve the highest possible level and to compete internationally. Through this training, many young players will benefit from the knowledge and skills of these 16 trained coaches.”