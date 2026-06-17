TSA encouraged by growing talent pool after landmark Championship

Dar es Salaam. The successful staging of the 10th Tanzania National Junior Swimming Championship has reinforced growing optimism within the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) that the country is steadily building a stronger foundation for the future of the sport.

Held at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) in Masaki, the two-day championship attracted a record 410 swimmers from 22 clubs drawn from Tanzania, Kenya and Zambia. The event, organised by TSA in collaboration with Africa Aquatics and World Aquatics, has become one of the country's most important platforms for identifying and developing future swimming stars.

For TSA Technical Director Amina Mfaume, the championship represented much more than a competition for medals and trophies. It offered tangible evidence that swimming is expanding rapidly across Tanzania and that investments in grassroots development are beginning to yield positive results.

One of the most encouraging signs was the overwhelming participation of local swimmers. Out of the 410 competitors, only 53 came from outside Tanzania, meaning more than 350 swimmers represented Tanzanian clubs. The figure marks a significant increase from previous editions, where participation rarely exceeded 250 swimmers, highlighting the growing popularity of the sport among young athletes.

"We have seen remarkable improvement from many swimmers. The performances displayed during the championship give us confidence that swimming development in Tanzania is progressing well," said Mfaume.

She noted that TSA's next focus will be enhancing coaching standards in line with World Aquatics requirements to ensure athletes receive modern training methods capable of producing internationally competitive swimmers.

The growing stature of the championship was further reflected in the increasing number of international participants. Clubs from Kenya and Zambia travelled to Dar es Salaam, raising the level of competition and providing valuable regional exposure for local swimmers.

Among the foreign teams were Zambia's Aquatics Riders Swim Club, Kalene Swim Club, Lechwe Swimming Club, Ndola Rapids Swim Club and Orcas Swim Club, alongside Kenya's Bandari Swim Club, which eventually emerged as the overall champion.

TSA Secretary General Inviolata Itatiro said the championship continues to serve as a crucial pathway for young swimmers aiming to reach higher levels of competition.

"This championship is an important platform for talent identification and development. It gives young swimmers an opportunity to compete at a high level while preparing them for future regional and international competitions," she said.

The championship featured 84 events across various age categories and attracted swimmers from some of Tanzania's leading clubs, including Bluefins Swim Club, Braeburn Sharks, Champion Rise Swim Club, Dar Swim Club, FK Blue Marlins, Lake Victoria Sports Club, Malaika Aqua Eagles, Milestones Swimming Club, Monti Aqua Force, Mwanza Swim Club, North Coast Swimming Club, Pigec Swimming Club, Premier Swim Club, Riptide Swim Club, Taliss-IST and Wahoo Swim Club-ISZ. The competition also highlighted the growing depth of talent within Tanzania's swimming fraternity.

Kenya's Bandari Swim Club topped the medal standings with 38 medals. However, Tanzania's North Coast Swimming Club emerged as one of the biggest success stories after finishing second overall with 27 medals.

Notably, North Coast matched Bandari's tally of 17 gold medals but narrowly missed the overall title due to the Kenyan club's superior collection of silver and bronze medals.

The achievement was particularly impressive for North Coast, a club established only two years ago. The Dar es Salaam-based outfit also finished joint second in the overall points standings alongside Mwanza Swim Club with 119 points, just five behind champions Bandari.

North Coast dominated the girls' category with 92 points, underlining the growing quality of female swimmers in Tanzania. Meanwhile, Mwanza Swim Club once again showcased its strength by finishing third overall and topping the boys' category with 118 points.

The performances of North Coast and Mwanza reflect the emergence of healthy competition among Tanzanian clubs, a key ingredient in raising national standards and producing elite athletes.

The success of the championship was made possible through support from several stakeholders, including Clyde & Co Genesis Sports Ltd, Pepsi, RM, IST, Kilombero Sugar, Jusfit Sports Gear and G1 Security.

With participation numbers rising, regional competition intensifying and young swimmers continuing to improve, TSA believes Tanzanian swimming is entering a promising phase.