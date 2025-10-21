Twiga Stars players fired up for Ethiopia Wafcon clash

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national women’s football team, Twiga Stars, has received a major boost ahead of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Ethiopia, as all players selected for both the first and second leg encounters have now joined camp.

The update was confirmed by Tanzania Women Football Association (TWFA) chairperson Somoe Ng’itu, who expressed satisfaction with the players’ arrival and the team’s preparations ahead of the crucial first-leg match scheduled for tomorrow in Dar es Salaam.

Somoe said that all foreign-based players reported to camp on time in accordance with FIFA regulations and are blending well with the locally based squad under the guidance of head coach Bakari Shime. “Basically, all players are in top shape and waiting for the clash against Ethiopia, who were expected to arrive in the country by last night,” said Somoe.

“The spirit in camp is very high, and the technical bench is impressed with how quickly the players have adapted to the game plan.”

Among the foreign-based stars is Diana Lucas, who has been in impressive form for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Women’s Super League. She is expected to play a key role in leading the attack for Twiga Stars. bAlso joining the squad are the Mexico-based duo of Enekia Kasonga and Julitha Singano, both featuring for FC Juarez.

Their inclusion brings valuable international experience, composure, and creativity in the midfield, assets that could make a difference against a disciplined Ethiopian side.

The list of overseas professionals is completed by Hasnath Ubamba of Al Masry in Egypt and Noela Luhala, who plays for Asa Tel Aviv in Israel, both of whom strengthen Tanzania’s defensive options.

The locally based contingent features some of the best talents from the domestic league, including Najat Abbas, Asha Mrisho, Donisia Misnja, Lidya Maximilian, Ester Maseke, Fumukazi Ally, Christer Bahera, Janeth Pangamwene, Elizabeth Chenge, Stumai Abdallah, Jamila Rajab, and Winifrida Gerald.

Also named in the squad are Asha Ramadhan, Fatuma Issa, Aisha Mnunka, Maimuna Kaimu, Nusrat Jaffar, and Suzan Adam, completing a well-balanced lineup that combines youth and experience.

Somoe added that the team has shown excellent chemistry in training sessions and that focus now shifts to executing the tactical plan effectively.

“Coach Shime and his technical team have prepared the players very well. Everyone knows what’s at stake — qualifying for the WAFCON finals is our biggest goal,” said Somoe.