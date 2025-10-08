Shime names 25 Twiga Stars players for WAFCON qualifiers

Dar es Salaam. JKT Queens players have dominated the national women’s football team, Twiga Stars, squad that is preparing for two crucial qualification matches for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) against Ethiopia later this month.

The heavy representation reflects JKT’s growing influence in women’s football following their impressive performances in domestic competitions.

Out of the 25 players named by head coach Bakari Shime, 12 are from JKT Tanzania, the highest contribution from any single club.

They are followed by Simba Queens, who have three players called up to the national side. The balance of the squad showcases a mix of both home-based and foreign-based stars who bring a blend of youth, experience, and international exposure to the team.

The squad will be captained by Opa Clement, who plays for Eibar in Spain’s top women’s league.

Her leadership and experience are expected to be key as Twiga Stars aim to secure qualification for the continental showpiece. The team also features several rising stars from the national U-20 side, Tanzanite Queens, who recently eliminated Angola in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Their inclusion marks a significant step in integrating young talent into the senior setup, ensuring continuity and long-term development for Tanzanian women’s football.

Midfielder Diana Lucas, who has been in outstanding form and currently plays professionally in Turkey for Trabzonspor, retains her spot in the team.

She will be joined by Mexico-based duo Enekia Kasonga and Julitha Singano of FC Juarez, both of whom add valuable international experience and creativity to the squad. Other foreign-based players include Hasnath Ubamba of Al Masry in Egypt and Noela Luhala, who plays for Asa Tel Aviv in Israel.

He 25-player squad also features local stars such as Najat Abbas, Asha Mrisho, Donisia Misnja, Lidya Maximilian, Ester Maseke, Fumukazi Ally, Christer Bahera, Janeth Pangamwene, Elizabeth Chenge, Stumai Abdallah, Jamila Rajab, and Winifrida Gerald from JKT Tanzania. From Simba Queens, the selected players are Asha Ramadhan, Fatuma Issa, and Aisha Mnunka.

Others in the team include Maimuna Kaimu from Yanga Princess, Nusrat Jaffar from Alliance Girls, and Suzan Adam from Tausi Queens.

Twiga Stars will host Ethiopia on October 22, 2025, in the first leg of the WAFCON qualifiers before traveling to Addis Ababa for the return leg on October 28, 2025.