Yanga face newcomers Wiliete of Angola in CAF Champions league match

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland Premier League champions, Young Africans SC (Yanga), will begin their 2025/26 CAF Champions League campaign with an away tie against tournament debutants Wiliete Sport Club of Angola.

The preliminary round first leg will take place on September 19, 2025 at the 35,000-seater Estádio de Ombaka in the coastal city of Benguela.

The draw pits Yanga against a side with a short but rapid rise in Angolan football. Founded only six years ago, Wiliete’s journey to the country’s top tier — the Girabola — is remarkable.

In 2019, the club qualified for the Gira Angola, the national qualifying tournament for the Girabola. They were later promoted after Benfica do Lubango were excluded from the league, opening the door for Wiliete to announce their presence in the elite division.

Despite being a relatively young club, Wiliete have quickly proven themselves as one of Angola’s emerging forces. Last season, they finished second in the Girabola with 60 points, just eight points shy of champions Petro Atlético, who amassed 68 points from 30 matches.

Wiliete’s campaign included 18 wins, six draws, and six losses — an impressive record that underscores their competitive edge.

The Angolan runners-up will be making their debut appearance in the CAF Champions League, but their domestic form suggests they cannot be taken lightly.

Their home ground, the Estádio de Ombaka, is expected to be filled with passionate local fans, making the away fixture a potential challenge for Yanga.

For Yanga, this encounter marks the start of another journey to cement their place among Africa’s top football clubs. The Tanzanian giants have been consistent performers in recent seasons, reaching advanced stages in CAF competitions and establishing themselves as one of East Africa’s most formidable sides.

The technical bench is aware that facing a team like Wiliete — hungry to prove themselves on the continental stage — requires careful preparation. Although Wiliete are newcomers, their strong domestic record is a warning that complacency could be costly.

The winner of the Yanga–Wiliete tie will advance to face the winner between Elgeco Plus of Madagascar and Silver Strikers of Malawi in the next round. This sets up the possibility of Yanga meeting familiar Southern African opposition if they overcome the Angolan hurdle.

The home-and-away preliminary round matches will be decisive, as only the aggregate winner will proceed. Yanga will be aiming for a positive result in Benguela before hosting the return leg in Dar es Salaam, where they will count on the massive support of their fans at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Several factors will test Yanga’s resolve. The long trip to Benguela and adjustment to the local weather could pose a physical challenge.

Wiliete’s hunger to make a mark in their first CAF Champions League appearance will make them highly motivated opponents. In addition, the intimidating atmosphere created by a packed Estádio de Ombaka could put pressure on the visiting Tanzanian side.

While Wiliete Sport Club may be inexperienced in continental football, their recent performances in Angola’s top league prove they have the quality to challenge even seasoned sides.

Yanga must combine tactical discipline, mental resilience, and clinical finishing to secure a favorable first-leg result.

The preliminary round of the CAF Champions League is often unforgiving — there is little room for error. For Yanga, the mission is clear: return from Benguela with an advantage and finish the job at home to keep their dream of African glory alive.