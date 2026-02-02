Yanga’s Caf Cup knockout stage hopes hinge on Rabat result

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) remain firmly in the hunt for a CAF Champions League knockout stage spot after four rounds of Group B action, but the margins could not be tighter as the group enters its decisive phase.

With only two matches left to play, the Tanzanian champions find themselves in a position where one solid result away to Morocco’s ASFAR this Saturday in Rabat could shape the entire outcome of their campaign.

The latest standings paint a picture of a group that is still far from settled. Al Ahly sit at the top with eight points from four matches, while Yanga and ASFAR are locked together on five points each.

JS Kabylie are bottom with two points, but even they remain mathematically alive, meaning every remaining match carries weight and pressure.

Al Ahly’s position at the summit is no surprise given their pedigree in African football. The Egyptian giants have put together two wins and two draws, staying unbeaten and showing the kind of stability that often separates experienced contenders from the rest.

They have scored eight goals and conceded only three, giving them a goal difference of plus five. That attacking output, combined with their defensive discipline, explains why they are viewed as the favourites to finish top of the group. If they maintain the same consistency in the final two rounds, qualification should be within reach.

However, the real drama lies in the battle for the second ticket to the quarterfinals. Yanga currently occupy second place with five points, but ASFAR are right behind them with the same number of points. Both teams share an identical record of one win, two draws and one defeat.

That level of similarity underlines just how evenly matched they have been so far, and it also highlights why their upcoming meeting in Rabat is expected to be tense, tactical and potentially decisive.

When it comes to overall numbers, ASFAR appear slightly better off. Yanga have scored two goals and conceded three, leaving them with a goal difference of minus one. ASFAR, meanwhile, have scored two and conceded two, which gives them a goal difference of zero.

In such a tight group, goal difference can become a major factor, especially if multiple teams finish level on points after the final whistle of the last matchday.

Yet Yanga possess a key advantage that could outweigh the goal difference discussion, and that advantage is the head to head record. In the first meeting between the two sides, Yanga secured a crucial 1 0 victory over ASFAR at the New Amaan Complex.

That win has given the Tanzanian side an edge under CAF’s tie breaking regulations, particularly Clause 20, Section One (1), which states that if two teams finish level on points at the end of the group stage, the greatest number of points obtained in matches between the concerned teams is used to separate them.

In simple terms, Yanga’s victory in the first leg means that they currently lead ASFAR in the head to head battle. This is why a draw or win in Rabat would be extremely valuable. It would allow Yanga to maintain their superiority over ASFAR in direct encounters, keeping them in a favourable position even if both teams remain tied on points after the remaining matches.

That is also why Saturday’s match is being viewed as a must get result for Yanga, even though it is not a must win. A draw would keep ASFAR at arm’s length and preserve Yanga’s head to head advantage. A win, of course, would be even better, as it would give them breathing space and potentially push them closer to securing qualification before the final round.

What makes the situation more interesting is that Yanga’s qualification path does not depend only on Rabat. Their final group match against JS Kabylie could still decide everything. JS Kabylie may be bottom of the standings with two points, but they are not a team that can be ignored. They have drawn twice and lost twice, scoring only one goal and conceding five, which gives them a goal difference of minus four. Those numbers show their struggles, but they also suggest a side that has remained competitive enough to earn draws, and that can be dangerous for opponents who assume the job will be easy.