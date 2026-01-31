Yanga left with must-win mission after Ahly draw

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) will head into their final two CAF Champions League Group B matches knowing that nothing short of victory will do if they are to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Yanga earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against African giants Al Ahly at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar today, January 31, 2026.

The result kept the Tanzanian champions in second place with five points, but it also tightened the race for qualification with only two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Yanga now face a decisive away test against Morocco’s ASFAR in Rabat on February 7 before returning home to host Algeria’s JS Kabylie at the New Amaan Stadium on February 13, 2026.

In a match played in front of an energized crowd, Yanga showed courage and discipline against a seasoned Ahly side that has dominated the continent in recent years.

The hosts took the lead deep into first-half stoppage time when Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad found the net in the 45+1 minute, sending the stadium into celebration and giving Yanga a deserved advantage at the break.

The Tanzanian side defended with intensity and maintained good structure, limiting Ahly’s usual ability to control the tempo in midfield.

However, Ahly responded in the second half with the composure that has made them a feared opponent in Africa. In the 60th minute, Malian midfielder Alliou Dieng drew the visitors level after a well-timed pass from Mahmoud Ibrahim Hassan, popularly known as Trezeguet.

Dieng’s finish silenced the home fans briefly, but the game remained open as both teams pushed for a winning goal.

While Yanga will be disappointed not to protect their lead, the draw still represented a valuable point against the group’s strongest side.

More importantly, it extended Yanga’s belief that qualification is within reach—provided they deliver in the remaining fixtures.

With four matches played, Ahly sit at the top of Group B with eight points and remain unbeaten.

The Egyptian powerhouse needs only three more points to mathematically secure progression to the knockout stage, underlining their commanding position.

For Yanga, the situation is clear and demanding. The Tanzanian representatives must win their final two matches—away to ASFAR and at home to JS Kabylie, to remove any uncertainty and guarantee a spot in the last eight. Anything less could leave them vulnerable depending on other results.

The bottom of the group remains wide open, with both JS Kabylie and ASFAR sitting on two points each ahead of their meeting later today, January 31, 2026, to complete the fourth round of matches.

The outcome of that fixture will shape the final stretch of the group campaign, but Yanga’s focus will be on controlling their own destiny.

The trip to Rabat will be particularly challenging. ASFAR are known for their strong home form, tactical organization and physical approach, meaning Yanga will need to show maturity and clinical finishing in front of goal.

A win in Morocco would not only boost Yanga’s points tally but also deliver a major psychological advantage before the final group match.

Yanga’s final fixture against JS Kabylie at the New Amaan Stadium could then become a decisive showdown, with qualification potentially on the line.

Playing at home will give Yanga confidence, especially considering the strong support they have enjoyed in Zanzibar, but they will have to handle the pressure and avoid costly mistakes.

Today’s draw with Ahly offered plenty of positives for Yanga, including the ability to compete toe-to-toe with one of Africa’s most successful clubs.

Yet it also highlighted the fine margins at this level, where a single moment can change the direction of a match and a campaign.

With two games left and qualification still possible, Yanga now enter the defining phase of their CAF Champions League journey.