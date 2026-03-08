Yanga seek clarification on five key issues from Tanzania Premier League Board

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania Premier League giants Young Africans (Yanga) have formally written to the Competition Management Committee of the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) requesting clarification on five critical issues that the club says have created confusion and concern among its officials, players, and supporters.

Yanga’s Information and Communications Officer, Ally Kamwe, revealed that the first issue relates to the punishment handed to Simba striker Selemani Mwalimu, who received a three-match suspension after elbowing a Dodoma Jiji player.

Yanga contends that the committee applied Regulation 41:5 (5.2) to determine the punishment, resulting in a three-match ban.

However, the club argues that Regulation 41:21 should have been applied instead, which would have led to a five-match suspension, suggesting a perceived inconsistency in the enforcement of disciplinary rules.

The second concern raised by the club addresses the delay in issuing the committee’s decision regarding the Selemani Mwalimu case. Yanga argues that timely rulings are essential to maintain the integrity and transparency of league competitions.

Thirdly, Yanga has sought clarification on the inconsistent disciplinary measures applied to two assistant referees in a match between Yanga and Simba.

Both referees allegedly failed to correctly interpret the offside rule, yet Yanga claims they were treated differently, raising questions about fairness and consistency in officiating.

The fourth issue involves a statement by TPLB suggesting that an assistant referee wrongly disallowed a legitimate goal by Simba, which Yanga says contradicts FIFA’s laws and international football guidelines.

Kamwe explained: “According to FIFA laws, a valid goal is only one approved by the centre referee. No committee or regulation has the authority to declare a goal legitimate if the centre referee did not approve it.

The statement claiming Simba were denied a legitimate goal has caused public confusion.”

The fifth point of concern is the lack of punishment for the assistant referee who allowed Simba’s second goal against KMC, which Yanga claims was offside.

Responding to the letter, TPLB Information Officer Karim Boimanda said the board will follow established procedures, noting that clubs may seek clarification from the committee directly.

According to Regulation 27(6) of the Mainland Premier League rules, the Competition Management Committee’s decisions are final and not subject to appeal to any other TFF decision-making body.