Loemba, Chama star as Simba eliminate B19 to reach CRDB Federation Cup round of 16

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC have booked their place in the round of 16 of the CRDB Federation Cup after defeating B19 2-0 in a match played at Major Isamuhyo Stadium on March 7, 2026.

The Msimbazi giants produced a solid performance to overcome the Championship Division side and keep their hopes alive of lifting the domestic knockout trophy this season.

Simba started the match strongly and controlled possession in the opening stages, forcing B19 to spend long periods defending in their own half.

Their early pressure paid off in the 22nd minute when striker Inno Loemba opened the scoring.

Loemba finished calmly after receiving a well-weighted pass from Libase Gueye, giving Simba a deserved lead after a series of attacking moves that had already troubled the B19 defence.

Despite going behind, B19 attempted to reorganise and search for an equaliser. However, Simba’s experience and superior ball control helped them maintain the advantage heading into the second half.

Simba continued to create several scoring opportunities after the break but struggled with their finishing.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 76th minute when midfielder Clatous Chama doubled the lead.

Chama was sent clear on goal by Elie Mpanzu and calmly slotted the ball home to seal the victory and confirm Simba’s progress to the next stage of the competition.

Following the defeat, B19 head coach Twaha Beimbaya blamed costly mistakes and a lack of discipline among his players for the loss.

“We made several mistakes which gave Simba the advantage. I had instructed my players to close spaces quickly and avoid allowing Simba’s attacking players time on the ball, but unfortunately they did not follow those instructions well,” said Beimbaya.

He added that Simba used the spaces effectively and punished the errors made by his side.

“They are a strong team with experienced players. When you give them space, they will use it. That is exactly what happened in this match and it cost us,” he said.

Simba head coach Steve Barker praised his players for securing the victory but admitted that the team should have scored more goals considering the number of chances they created.

“We had the opportunity to score more than two goals in the match. We created many scoring chances but failed to convert several of them. It is something we must improve,” said Barker.

He added that the technical bench will work on improving the team’s finishing ahead of their next fixture.