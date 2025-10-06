Yanga start gearing up for Silver Strikers CAF fixture

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga SC) have resumed training today as they prepare for their crucial CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie against Malawi’s Silver Strikers.

The first leg of the tie is scheduled for next week in Lilongwe, with the return fixture set for October 25 in Dar es Salaam. The aggregate winner will advance to the group stage of Africa’s most prestigious club competition—a major objective for Yanga this season.

Yanga’s preparations, however, begin without several key players who have joined their national teams for international duty. Among the absentees are Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job, Israel Mwenda, Aziz Andabwile, Ibrahim “Bacca” Abdullah, and Offen Chikola, all of whom are part of the Taifa Stars squad.

The list of internationals extends beyond Tanzania, including Pacome Zouzoua (Ivory Coast), Djigui Diarra and Lassine Kouma (Mali), Celestine Ecua (Chad), Moussa Balla Conte (Guinea), Prince Dube (Zimbabwe), and Duke Abuya (Kenya). Their absence means Yanga must rely on squad depth and tactical discipline to maintain sharpness during this critical period.

Despite missing several regular starters, head coach Romain Folz is expected to use this break strategically to refine tactics, evaluate squad options, and give playing time to fringe players.

The French tactician remains confident that returning internationals will reintegrate quickly and regain match rhythm before the Silver Strikers clash.

Yanga enter this phase of the season determined to make a significant mark in the Champions League. The club’s management has emphasized the importance of this campaign, viewing it as an opportunity to cement Yanga’s status among Africa’s elite football clubs.

Success in this tournament is seen not only as a sporting achievement but also as a boost for the club’s prestige on the continent.

The tie against Silver Strikers, Malawi’s reigning champions, is expected to be a stern test. The Malawian side is known for its high-tempo, attacking style of play and will rely heavily on home support in Lilongwe.

Despite these challenges, Yanga’s experience in continental competitions, tactical awareness, and squad depth provide a strong foundation to secure a favorable result on the road before finishing the job at home in Dar es Salaam.

As Yanga regroup and refocus, the team’s preparations during this international break are crucial. Maintaining fitness, cohesion, and tactical clarity during the absence of key internationals will be vital to ensure they are fully ready for the two-legged tie.

Fans and management alike are watching closely, hoping the reigning Tanzanian champions can take the next step in their continental journey.