Afterwork Unplugged: Close the laptop, open a Heineken

This Friday, 28 November, Heineken is giving Dar es Salaam’s after-work crowd a fresh reason to leave the office on time.

The brand is teaming up with Tips Lounge at Mikocheni in the city for a special Heineken Afterwork – an easy way to close a long week with good music, familiar faces and an ice-cold Heineken.









From late afternoon into the evening, Tips will flip from casual meeting point to full after-work host, with DJs on deck, a laid-back party atmosphere and plenty of space for people coming straight from the office.

It’s the kind of Friday setup made for turning work chats into weekend plans, where colleagues can drop in, unwind and let the week finally exhale.

Whether it’s a quick drink with workmates before heading home or a longer night catching up with old friends, the idea is simple: when the last task is ticked off and the laptop lid finally shuts, the real sign-off for the week happens away from the desk.

This Friday, that sign-off has a clear address – Tips Lounge, Mikocheni, with an ice-cold Heineken in hand. Anyone looking for that “week’s over” feeling will know exactly where to find it.