Driving insurance inclusion through women innovation: The CRDB Insurance model

Tanzania’s insurance sector continues to grow rapidly, driven by economic reforms, technological advancements, and increasing public awareness of the importance of protecting against financial risks.

Within this context, the emergence of CRDB Insurance marks a new chapter in the journey toward making insurance more inclusive, innovative, and accessible to a wider segment of Tanzanians.

According to the industry's statistics, the contribution of insurance to the national GDP remains low. This indicates significant room for growth, particularly through innovation in service delivery and product development.

Women empowerment and workplace innovation

CRDB Insurance has made deliberate investments in empowering women within the organization. Through an inclusive work environment, the company encourages women to generate new ideas, participate in leadership, and contribute to innovations that enhance customer service.

Currently, the company has a total of 17 female employees, and we remain committed to nurturing, developing, and supporting women across all levels so they can grow into various professional and leadership positions within the organization.

As part of this commitment, the company has facilitated the participation of women employees in several professional development and leadership programmes, including:

Participation in the Comprehensive Technical Programme in General Insurance held in Pune, India, executive Development Programme aimed at strengthening leadership and managerial capabilities, ATE Female Future Programme which promotes gender balance in leadership positions and He4She Mentoring Programme focused on mentorship and professional guidance.

This supportive and empowering working environment has also encouraged creativity and innovation among women employees.

A notable example is a young female employee who identified a significant gap in insurance awareness within the community. Inspired by the organization’s culture of support and openness to new ideas, she introduced a creative social media campaign known as the “Kibango.”

Through this initiative, simple but powerful insurance awareness messages are written on a placard (kibango), and the employee poses with the message in a photograph that is shared on CRDB Insurance social media platforms every Saturday. The concept presents insurance education in a relatable and easy-to-understand way, making it accessible to a wider audience. Some of the messages shared include:

“Unasave picha kwenye cloud lakini biashara yako haina backup.”

“Kufuli sio Bima.”

“Gari ikiungua utalala nyumbani, Nyumba ikiungua utalala kwenye gari?”

“Ajali hutokea siku ambayo hauna pesa.”

“Biashara yako ina CCTV camera lakini haina Bima.”

“Mchango wa harusi ni 200,000 lakini Bima ya nyumba ni 177,000. Maputo ni mjukuu.”

The Kibango idea quickly gained significant attention online, going viral and attracting engagement from the public due to its simplic¬ity, humor, and strong educational message. The campaign has even inspired similar approaches from other companies, demonstrating its impact and originality.

This initiative highlights how a supportive workplace that invests in women’s development can unlock creativity, empower employees to contribute ideas, and ultimately help the organization reach the community in innovative and meaningful ways.

Innovation as a driver of change

In today’s world, innovation is no longer a choice but a necessity. CRDB Insurance has invested in technology and modern systems to simplify access to insurance services for a wide range of customers.

From the use of technology to collaboration with the banking sector (bancassurance), the company has been able to expand the scope of its services with great efficiency.

In addition, the company works closely with agents and insurance brokers to bring services closer to customers and provide professional advice. This combination of innovation and collaboration has enabled CRDB Insurance to strengthen its services and contribute to the growth of the insurance sector in the country.

CRDB Insurance products and services

CRDB Insurance offers a wide range of solutions tailored to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and institutions. These include;

Motor Insurance: Our Comprehensive motor insurance protects vehicles against damages, theft, and third-party liabilities, ensuring financial protection and peace of mind for vehicle owners.

Fire and Allied Perils Insurance: This cover offers protection for properties against fire, lightning, explosion, and other related risks, safeguarding assets, and investments from unforeseen disasters.

Engineering Insurance (Contractors All Risk (CAR), Erection All Risks (EAR) and Plants All Risks Insurance): These are tailored insurance solutions for construction projects, machinery breakdowns, and business interruptions, mitigating risks associated with engineering ventures.

Marine Insurance: Provides coverage for cargo and vessels during transit, offering financial security against losses or damages incurred during marine transport operations.

Travel Insurance: Offers comprehensive coverage for individuals and families traveling internationally, including medical expenses, trip cancellations, and emergency assistance, providing peace of mind during travel adventures.

Liability Insurance: Protection against legal liabilities arising from third-party claims, including bodily injury, property damage, and legal expenses, safeguarding individuals and businesses from financial losses due to unforeseen accidents or incidents.

Agricultural Insurance: Specialized insurance solutions for farmers and agribusinesses, covering crop losses, livestock mortality, and farm-related risks, ensuring financial stability and resilience in the agricultural sector.

These products are innovatively designed to meet the needs of key sectors of the economy, including energy, commerce, and agriculture.

What sets CRDB Insurance apart?

What makes CRDB Insurance unique is the integration of banking and insurance services within a single platform. Through bancassurance, the company reaches customers more efficiently and conveniently.

Additional distinguishing factors include strong brand recognition, ease of access through agents, branches, and SimBanking services, high-quality customer service, and digital service delivery that enable faster processing of insurance claims.