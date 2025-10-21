EACOP community programme: WASCO trains, equips Tanzanians to contribute to local development

Wasco Energy, through its whol­ly owned subsidiary Wasco ISOAF, has trained 124 young Tanzanians in technical and vocational disciplines as part of its community develop­ment efforts in regions along the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) corridor.

The initiative reflects the compa­ny’s ongoing commitment to build local capability and support Tanza­nia’s broader workforce develop­ment goals.

The training was conducted in partnership with the Vocational Education and Training Authori­ty (VETA) Tabora, and aligns with EACOP’s local content framework.

It complements Wasco ISOAF’s operations at the Sojo thermal insulation and coating plant (TIS), which applies polyurethane foam insulation and corrosion protection to pipeline joints before they are deployed along the 1,443-kilometre corridor linking Kabaale in Uganda, and Chongoleani in Tanga, Tanza­nia.

From May to October 2025, trainees completed both classroom and hands-on modules in Elec­trical Installation, Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Welding and Fabrica­tion, Masonry/Bricklaying, and Handloom Weaving.

The group comprised 98 men and 27 women aged between 15 and 25 years, mainly from Igusule and Isagehe villages near the Sojo site. The training was led by VETA-certi­fied instructors.

“True project success lies in col­laboration and knowledge transfer,” said Gary Deason, Project Director of Wasco ISOAF.

“Through partnership with EACOP and VETA Tabora, we have equipped 124 young Tanzanians with the technical skills and work discipline that will serve them beyond this project,” Deason added.

The graduation ceremony at Igusule Primary School was jointly organised by Wasco ISOAF, EACOP Ltd, and VETA Tabora, with partic­ipation from EWURA, Nzega Dis­trict Council, and local community representatives.

The event was officiated by Mr. Mohamed Omari Sume, who repre­sented the District Executive Direc­tor (DED) as the Guest of Honour.

Remarks were delivered by Adon­is Kimbembe, TIS Package Manager of EACOP Ltd; Gary Deason, Project Director of Wasco ISOAF; Yahya H. Mlyomi, Acting Principal of VETA Tabora; Martha Makoi, Local Con­tent Manager of EACOP Ltd; and Jafari Mbaye, Local Content Man­ager of Wasco ISOAF.

The ceremony also featured student testimonials and the pres­entation of certificates of attend­ance to the graduates.

As part of its continued support, Wasco ISOAF will provide each graduate with a trade-specific start­er kit, including essential tools such as welding masks, pliers, multime­tres, masonry trowels, and hand­loom materials, to help them put their training into practice and start building their livelihoods.

“This achievement goes beyond training; it represents empow­erment for the young people of Igusule, Isagehe, and surrounding communities,” said Jafari Mbaye, Local Content Manager of Wasco ISOAF.

“With these starter kits, our grad­uates are ready to apply their new skills, contribute to their commu­nities, and shape their own futures,” he added.

Extending the Impact: Strengthening local content and community growth

Wasco ISOAF has reaffirmed its strong commitment to empower local communities through educa­tion, skills development, and eco­nomic participation.

Just a day after celebrating the graduation of 124 students spon­sored under its scholarship pro­gramme at VETA Tabora, the com­pany continues to make remarkable progress in advancing local content in Tanzania.

To date, 70 additional students are pursuing training at VETA Cha­to, while 13 interns have completed their attachments at the TIS Plant, most of whom have since joined the organisation full-time.

More than 10 local employees have also advanced into senior roles previously held by expatriates, demonstrating their dedication to mentorship and career growth.

Wasco ISOAF’s investment in capacity building extends beyond its workforce. Over 100 hours of training have been delivered to local vendors under the Industry Enhancement and Capacity (IEC) programme, while six university and college professors underwent a seven-week Train-the-Train­er programme at the TIS Plant to strengthen local academic industry collaboration.

Empowering Communities through the Maendeleo Programme through its Maendeleo Programme, implemented as part of ongoing corporate social responsibility initi­atives, Wasco ISOAF has completed Phase I, which included the con­struction of two classroom blocks in Selemi Village and a village office building in Ilalo Village, along with various road safety initiatives.

Phase II, now underway and scheduled for completion this year, is delivering six additional class­room blocks in Buduba, Ngogoto, and Mwanziru villages, as well as toilet blocks for male and female students in Igusule primary and sec­ondary schools.

To date, Wasco ISOAF has spent over USD 80 million on local pro­curement of goods and services, demonstrating its commitment to ensure that Tanzanian businesses and communities benefit directly from the EACOP Project.

Across Uganda and Tanzania, the EACOP project has generated more than 10,000 jobs, with about 45 per­cent of contracts being awarded to local enterprises.

The TIS plant, which is owned and operated by Wasco ISOAF, is responsible for insulating approx­imately 86,000 pipeline joints and processes up to 110 kilometres of coated pipe per month at full capac­ity.

“At Wasco, we believe that build­ing capacity is as vital as building infrastructure,” commented Shan Karupiah, Chief Executive Officer of Wasco Energy.

“Our participation in projects like EACOP reflects our commitment to develop local talent and contribute to the long-term growth of the com­munities where we operate,” Karu­piah added.

With operations in 14 countries, Wasco continues to deliver infra­structure solutions that combine technical excellence with local value creation. The Sojo initiative reflects the Group’s belief that sustainable progress is achieved when technol­ogy and human development grow together.

