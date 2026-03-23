GoodWe appoints Nordic Distribution as authorized distributor in Tanzania
GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd., a global Tier 1 manufacturer of solar inverters and battery energy storage solutions, has appointed Nordic Distribution TZ Ltd as its authorized local distributor in Tanzania, as part of its expansion strategy across the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region.
This partnership will expand access to GoodWe’s advanced solar and energy storage solutions for businesses and homeowners across Tanzania through localized inventory, technical support, and distribution.
As Tanzania continues to expand electricity access and accelerate renewable energy adoption, demand for reliable and efficient solar solutions is rapidly growing. By partnering with Nordic Distribution, an established technology distributor with over 16 years of experience in the region, GoodWe aims to strengthen its presence in East Africa and support the country’s transition toward renewable and sustainable power.
Through this collaboration, Nordic Distribution will supply a range of GoodWe solar solutions designed for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, ensuring local installers and system integrators have faster access to high-performance solar technology.
Key highlights of the partnership include:
• Local Inventory: Nordic Distribution will maintain stock of GoodWe’s flagship solutions, including hybrid inverters and lithium battery systems, helping reduce lead times for installers and project developers.
• Localized Technical Support: Customers will benefit from in-country technical expertise, product guidance, and warranty support provided by Nordic Distribution’s team in Dar es Salaam.
• Solutions Optimized for Local Conditions: GoodWe solar and battery energy storage systems are engineered for Tanzania’s hot climate and evolving grid infrastructure, ensuring high temperature resilience, reliable performance, and advanced intelligent monitoring capabilities.
“Our partnership with GoodWe is a significant milestone in our mission to bring sustainable power solutions to every corner of Tanzania,” said Mikael Anderson, Sales Director at Nordic Distribution. “By combining GoodWe’s world‑class technology with our local logistics and technical expertise, we are empowering installers and businesses with solar systems that deliver dependable performance and strong return on investment.”
“Expanding our footprint in Tanzania is a key priority for GoodWe as we support Africa’s broader energy transition,” said Lucas Lu, Head of GoodWe Africa. “Nordic Distribution shares our commitment to quality, service, and long‑term partnership. Together, we aim to deliver reliable solar generation and battery storage solutions that support energy independence for businesses and communities.”
Located in Regent Estate, Dar es Salaam, Nordic Distribution will serve as a primary hub for GoodWe’s integrated solar and energy storage solutions in Tanzania, supporting projects ranging from residential installations to large-scale commercial and industrial systems.
This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing renewable energy adoption and delivering reliable power solutions across Tanzania. Nordic Distribution also welcomes solar installers, EPC contractors, project developers, and technology resellers across Tanzania to collaborate in bringing reliable renewable energy solutions to homes and businesses nationwide. Interested partners are encouraged to contact Nordic Distribution for distribution opportunities, technical training, and project support.
About Nordic Distribution TZ Ltd
Nordic Distribution TZ Ltd is a leading electronic and solar solutions distributor based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. With more than 16 years of experience, the company specializes in supplying high-quality power, networking, and security technologies. Nordic Distribution is dedicated to supporting Tanzania’s growing technology and energy sectors through reliable products, professional service, and strong local partnerships.
About GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd.
GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd. is a Tier 1 global manufacturer of solar inverters and battery energy storage systems, established in 2010. GoodWe’s strategy focuses on the integration of generation, grid, load, storage, and intelligent energy management platforms aiming to provide its customers with comprehensive renewable energy solutions across multiple applications.
GoodWe provides high performance and reliable technologies for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility scale solar projects. Its portfolio includes advanced solar inverters, battery energy storage systems, and smart energy management platforms designed to improve system monitoring, optimize state of charge and depth of discharge, and enhance return on investment for solar installations.
Through continuous innovation and strong product quality standards, GoodWe supports grid stability, energy reliability, and the expansion of renewable energy. The company plays an active role in addressing energy poverty, enabling distributed generation, and accelerating the global transition toward clean energy and climate resilience.