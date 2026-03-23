GoodWe appoints Nordic Distribution as authorized distributor in Tanzania

GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd., a global Tier 1 manufacturer of so­lar inverters and battery energy storage solutions, has appointed Nordic Distribution TZ Ltd as its authorized local distributor in Tan­zania, as part of its expansion strat­egy across the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region.

This partnership will expand access to GoodWe’s advanced so­lar and energy storage solutions for businesses and homeowners across Tanzania through localized inventory, technical support, and distribution.

As Tanzania continues to ex­pand electricity access and accel­erate renewable energy adoption, demand for reliable and efficient solar solutions is rapidly growing. By partnering with Nordic Distri­bution, an established technology distributor with over 16 years of experience in the region, GoodWe aims to strengthen its presence in East Africa and support the coun­try’s transition toward renewable and sustainable power.

Through this collaboration, Nor­dic Distribution will supply a range of GoodWe solar solutions designed for residential, commercial, and in­dustrial applications, ensuring local installers and system integrators have faster access to high-perfor­mance solar technology.

Key highlights of the partner­ship include:

• Local Inventory: Nordic Distri­bution will maintain stock of Good­We’s flagship solutions, including hybrid inverters and lithium battery systems, helping reduce lead times for installers and project develop­ers.

• Localized Technical Support: Customers will benefit from in-country technical exper­tise, product guidance, and warranty support provided by Nordic Distribution’s team in Dar es Salaam.

• Solutions Optimized for Lo­cal Conditions: GoodWe solar and battery energy storage systems are engineered for Tanzania’s hot climate and evolving grid infrastructure, ensuring high temperature resilience, reliable perfor­mance, and advanced intelli­gent monitoring capabilities.

“Our partnership with GoodWe is a significant milestone in our mission to bring sustainable power solutions to every corner of Tan­zania,” said Mikael Anderson, Sales Director at Nordic Distribution. “By combining GoodWe’s world‑class technology with our local logistics and technical expertise, we are em­powering installers and businesses with solar systems that deliver de­pendable performance and strong return on investment.”

“Expanding our footprint in Tan­zania is a key priority for GoodWe as we support Africa’s broader energy transition,” said Lucas Lu, Head of GoodWe Africa. “Nordic Distri­bution shares our commitment to quality, service, and long‑term partnership. Together, we aim to deliver reliable solar generation and battery storage solutions that support energy independence for businesses and communities.”

Located in Regent Estate, Dar es Salaam, Nordic Distribution will serve as a primary hub for Good­We’s integrated solar and energy storage solutions in Tanzania, sup­porting projects ranging from res­idential installations to large-scale commercial and industrial systems.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing renewable energy adoption and delivering reliable power solutions across Tanzania. Nordic Distribu­tion also welcomes solar installers, EPC contractors, project devel­opers, and technology resellers across Tanzania to collaborate in bringing reliable renewable energy solutions to homes and business­es nationwide. Interested partners are encouraged to contact Nordic Distribution for distribution op­portunities, technical training, and project support.

About Nordic Distribution TZ Ltd

Nordic Distribution TZ Ltd is a leading electronic and solar solu­tions distributor based in Dar es Sa­laam, Tanzania. With more than 16 years of experience, the company specializes in supplying high-qual­ity power, networking, and security technologies. Nordic Distribution is dedicated to supporting Tanzania’s growing technology and energy sectors through reliable products, professional service, and strong local partnerships.

About GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd.

GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd. is a Tier 1 global manufacturer of solar inverters and battery energy storage systems, established in 2010. GoodWe’s strategy focuses on the integration of generation, grid, load, storage, and intelligent ener­gy management platforms aiming to provide its customers with com­prehensive renewable energy solu­tions across multiple applications.

GoodWe provides high perfor­mance and reliable technologies for residential, commercial and indus­trial, and utility scale solar projects. Its portfolio includes advanced so­lar inverters, battery energy stor­age systems, and smart energy management platforms designed to improve system monitoring, op­timize state of charge and depth of discharge, and enhance return on investment for solar installations.

Through continuous innova­tion and strong product quality standards, GoodWe supports grid stability, energy reliability, and the expansion of renewable energy. The company plays an active role in addressing energy poverty, en­abling distributed generation, and accelerating the global transition toward clean energy and climate resilience.

Nordic Distribution TZ Ltd

Regent Estate Plot 161

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Phone: +255 776 948 864

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