Hanlink Mobility Tanzania: A regional powerhouse drives into the heart of Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam’s industrial landscape entered a new chapter on June 26, 2026, as Hanlink Mobility Tanzania officially launched its operations, bringing one of East Africa’s fastest-growing mobility and heavy equipment companies into the country’s commercial capital.

The launch marked far more than the opening of a new showroom. It signaled Hanlink Mobility’s long-term commitment to Tanzania’s industrial growth, positioning the country as a strategic hub in the company’s expanding regional footprint.

Speaking during the inauguration, Hanlink Mobility Group Managing Director Mr. Lin Yu described Tanzania as a natural next step in Hanlink’s East African growth strategy.

“Our expansion reflects our confidence in East Africa and our commitment to supporting its development,” he said. The journey began in Uganda under Double Q Company Limited before expanding successfully into Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

With the launch of its Tanzanian operations, Hanlink is now strengthening its regional network while laying the groundwork for future investments, including the possibility of establishing local vehicle assembly facilities.

Such an investment, Mr. Yu noted, would not only strengthen Tanzania’s industrial capacity but also create employment opportunities and facilitate the transfer of technical skills to young Tanzanians.

“Our vision extends beyond sellingpart of Tanzania’s industrial development journey.” That broader vision was echoed by Assistant General Manager Ms Zainab Ngoda, who emphasized that Hanlink Mobility is much more than a commercial truck dealership.

She described the company as a comprehensive mobility and equipment solutions provider, offering an extensive portfolio that serves the transport, construction, mining and infrastructure sectors.

Alongside its partnership with Sinotruk, Hanlink also represents internationally recognised brands including XCMG Road and Mining Machinery, captured attention, the spotlight soon shifted to the machinery itself. Heli Forklifts and Kinglong Buses, enabling customers to source a wide range of industrial equipment from a single provider.

“Our goal is to provide complete mobility solutions that support economic growth across multiple industries,” she explained. In one of the ceremony’s most memorable moments, Ms. Zainab Ngoda invited the entire Hanlink Tanzania team to stand before the audience, reminding guests that behind every globally recognised brand is a dedicated local workforce committed to serving customers across the country.

While the company’s regional vision Sales Director Mr. Peter Li unveiled a range of heavy-duty vehicles specifically selected to meet the demands of Tanzania’s rapidly expanding construction, logistics and mining industries.

The lineup includes the rugged HOWO H3 and TX Tippers, the flagship HOWO NX and MAX Tractor Heads, and a versatile range of light-duty trucks with carrying capacities ranging from three to ten tonnes.

According to Mr Li, the vehicles have been engineered to deliver maximum productivity under demanding operating conditions while maintaining reliability and efficiency. However, he stressed that Hanlink’s commitment does not end with vehicle delivery.

Customers will benefit from manufacturer-backed warranties, genuine spare parts, professionally trained technicians and comprehensive aftersales support designed to maximise fleet uptime and reduce operating costs. “Our relationship with customers begins after the sale,” he said. “Reliable service is just as important as reliable equipment.”

Leaders from Hanlink Mobility Group, Hanlink Mobility Tanzania, and SINOTRUK representatives in a group photo during the official launch of Hanlink Mobility Tanzania’s operations as an Authorized Distributor.

Completing the company’s message was Group Head of Marketing Mr. Musani Richard, who introduced Hanlink Tanzania’s guiding promise: “From Dar to Every Mile.”

More than a marketing slogan, he described the phrase as a commitment to supporting customers wherever they operate—whether managing transport fleets in Dar es Salaam, delivering goods across the country or operating heavy equipment at remote mining and construction sites.

“This occasion is more than the opening of a showroom,” he said. “It represents another important milestone in Hanlink Mobility’s regional growth journey.”

To strengthen customer engagement, Mr. Richard announced the launch of Hanlink Tanzania’s new digital platforms, including its official website and social media channels, providing customers with easier access to product information, service support and company updates.

Recognising that access to finance remains one of the biggest barriers to business expansion, he also unveiled strategic financing partnerships with CRDB Bank, NBC Bank, NMB Bank and NCBA Bank.

The partnerships are designed to provide flexible financing solutions that will enable transport operators, contractors, logistics companies and entrepreneurs to acquire heavy equipment without the burden of significant upfront capital investment.

By combining world-class equipment with accessible financing, Hanlink aims to accelerate business growth while supporting Tanzania’s broader industrialisation agenda. As the ceremony concluded, one message stood out clearly: Hanlink Mobility Tanzania is not positioning itself simply as another equipment distributor.

Instead, the company is building an integrated ecosystem that combines internationally recognised brands, reliable after-sales service, digital customer engagement and strategic financial partnerships under one roof.

With a regional presence spanning six East African countries and ambitions to invest further in local manufacturing, Hanlink arrives in Tanzania at a time when demand for transport, logistics and industrial equipment is rising rapidly.