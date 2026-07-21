How betPawa’s Locker Room Bonus scores big for African athletes

For years, the toughest part of winning in African sport often came after the final whistle. Teams could battle for 90 minutes, grind out victories or pull off dramatic comebacks, only to spend weeks—or even months—waiting for the bonuses they had already earned. Too often, the joy of victory faded long before the reward arrived.

Today, that script is being rewritten by betPawa's Locker Room Bonus (LRB), a performance-driven initiative that ensures players and technical staff are rewarded while the celebrations are still echoing inside the dressing room. Instead of chasing unpaid match bonuses, winning teams receive instant mobile money payments within minutes of victory, turning every hard-earned result into an immediate payday.

The numbers show the programme is gaining serious momentum. Over the past year alone, Locker Room Bonus has delivered more than US$1.67 million through over 47,000 instant payouts, rewarding more than 7,000 players and coaches from 387 clubs across nearly 3,000 football, basketball and volleyball matches in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Cameroon.

Behind every payment is pawaPass, a digital verification platform that confirms eligible recipients before bonuses are released directly to their mobile wallets. The technology removes middlemen, eliminates unnecessary delays and allows players to enjoy the rewards of victory before they have even left the stadium or arena.

But Locker Room Bonus is about more than speed—it is also changing the scoreboard for equality. Across every participating country, men's and women's teams compete for exactly the same winning bonus. In Ghana, for instance, players in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League collect the same reward per victory as their counterparts in the men's Premier League, proving that a win is worth the same regardless of who delivers it.

For betPawa founder Kresten Buch, the initiative is built on a simple sporting principle: winners deserve to be rewarded when they win. Rather than handing out subsidies, Locker Room Bonus links financial incentives directly to performance, giving players another reason to compete harder and clubs another incentive to chase results.

The programme has also found a strong advocate in Mr Eazi, Chairman of Choplife Gaming and one of its ambassadors, who says instant rewards restore professionalism and respect to domestic sport. In his view, athletes are not asking for favours—they are simply receiving the prize they have earned through discipline, teamwork and performance.

Having already made its mark in football and basketball, Locker Room Bonus is now extending its reach into volleyball through its partnership with the Kenya Volleyball Federation, with more sports and markets firmly in its sights.