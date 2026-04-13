How CRDB Bank transforms education through Keti Jifunze campaign

From her office on the fifth floor of CRDB Bank’s headquarters, overlooking the steady of traffic at the Selander Bridge in Dar es Salaam, Tully Esther Mwambapa pauses in reflection.

The day has been long, and like many others before it, filled with decisions that go beyond business.

As Director of Communications at CRDB Bank and Managing Director of the CRDB Bank Foundation, her thoughts often stretch far beyond the city skyline, to classrooms scattered across Tanzania, where a simple desk can shape a child’s future.

“Tanzania is a blessed country. We have immense opportunities but also challenges we must collectively address to improve people’s lives,” she says thoughtfully.

It is this conviction that underpins the Keti Jifunze Campaign, one of CRDB Bank’s flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

At its core, the campaign tackles a fundamental yet often overlooked barrier to education: The shortage of adequate learning furniture in public schools.

CRDB Bank's staff pose for a group photo with the administration and students of Rukwa Secondary School located in Sumbawanga District Council, Rukwa Region. This was after tables and chairs were donated to the school through the Bank’s “Keti Jifunze” programme.

Across Tanzania, the expansion of access to free education since 2016 has significantly increased pupils' enrolment in primary and students in secondary schools.

While this milestone has opened doors for millions of children, it has also introduced new pressures on infrastructure, most notably, a critical shortage of desks, chairs, and tables.

For many students, the reality has meant sitting on floors, sharing overcrowded desks, or learning in discomfort, conditions that directly affect concentration, attendance, and academic performance.

Having recognized this gap, CRDB Bank designed the Keti Jifunze Campaign as a practical, scalable solution. By providing desks for primary schools and tables and chairs for secondary schools, the aim is to create more conducive learning environments that foster dignity, focus, and academic success.

Building on momentum from previous years, the campaign reached new heights in 2025, expanding its footprint across the country through the Bank’s zonal network.

In that year alone, it reached 59 councils benefiting 61 public schools by investing a total of Sh253 million which facilitated the distribution of 515 desks and 2,346 tables and chairs for students.

This large-scale distribution not only reduced classroom furniture deficits but also directly improved the daily learning experience for thousands of students and teachers.

CRDB Bank’s staff hand over tables and chairs to the students of Dovya Secondary School located in Temeke Municipal Council, Dar es Salaam, as part of implementing the Bank’s “Keti Jifunze” programme in various schools across the country.

For Tully, however, the numbers only tell part of the story. “It was a year of relentless movement as we hardly rested moving across the country.

From Mbinga to Nguruka, Mbulu to Muleba, and even on the Mafia Island, we made sure students could sit and learn. Everywhere we went, we left behind not just furniture, but hope,” she recalls.

One of the campaign’s defining characteristics is its commitment to inclusivity as it intentionally focuses on ensuring that even the most remote and underserved communities are not left behind.

The journey to deliver these resources is often as impactful as the delivery itself.

Teams had to travel across the country enjoying the vast landscapes as they went through mountains, forests, and valleys—sometimes covering long distances without encountering another vehicle. These journeys reveal not only Tanzania’s natural beauty but also offers one to see the opportunities available.

Old Mapinduzi Secondary School’s students in Handeni Town Council, Tanga Region, sit on the chairs donated by CRDB Bank as part of the lender's “Keti Jifunze” implementation programme in various schools across the country.

Yet, in every school visited, one common thread emerges: determination.

Students eager to learn, teachers committed to shaping futures, and parent hopeful for better opportunities. All united by the belief that education is the path forward.

A representative of the administrations of New Ukonga, Kigenzi Chini, and Yongwe secondary schools in Ilala Municipal Council, Dar es Salaam, speaks to students and parents after receiving tables and chairs from CRDB Bank as part of the lender's “Keti Jifunze” implementation programme in various schools across the country.

A legacy of hope

Investments in roads, bridges, and public services by the Government have made previously inaccessible areas reachable, enabling initiatives like Keti Jifunze to scale effectively.

The campaign aligns closely with the Government’s broader efforts to improve education infrastructure which are now overwhelmed with the high number of pupils and students due to the rapid increase in school enrolment.

“The improvement of school infrastructure requires collective effort. Every stakeholder has a role to play in ensuring that children learn in environments that inspire them. As CRDB Bank, we are committed to leading by example,” emphasises Tully.

CRDB Bank’s staff pose for a group photo with the administration and students of Mbinga Secondary School in Mbinga Town Council, Ruvuma Region, after donating tables and chairs to the school through the Bank’s “Keti Jifunze” programme.

While the campaign’s social benefits are clear, its strategic value to the Bank is equally significant. Through Keti Jifunze, CRDB Bank strengthens its relationships with government institutions, educational stakeholders and local communities as they are the primary beneficiaries of the projects being implemented.

These relationships build trust, reinforce the Bank’s brand as a socially responsible institution, and deepen its connection to the communities it serves.

Moreover, by investing in education, the Bank is indirectly investing in the country’s future workforce, entrepreneurs, and leaders, the potential individuals who will drive economic growth and foster Tanzania’s financial inclusion.

CRDB Bank’s staff pose for a group photo with the administration and students of Idete Secondary School in Uyui District Council, Tabora Region, after donating table and chairs to the school through the Bank’s “Keti Jifunze” programme.

The most powerful impact of the campaign lies in its intangible outcomes. A classroom with enough desks does more than improve comfort as it restores dignity. It reduces absenteeism and encourages participation. It allows students to focus on their studies to achieve their dreams.

“I am most fulfilled, knowing that in every school we visited, we found students determined to pursue their ambitions. We also met parents who support their children and teachers who are committed to sharing knowledge for the benefit of society,” Tully reflects.

As the Keti Jifunze Campaign continues to grow, its vision remains clear, to ensure that no child’s education is limited by a lack of basic learning infrastructure.

By combining strategic investment with genuine community engagement, CRDB Bank is demonstrating how Corporate Social Investment can go beyond philanthropy to become a catalyst for sustainable development.

Kibimba Primary School's pupils are seated in desks donated by CRDB Bank as part of the implementation of their Keti Jifunze Programme. The school is located in Kyerwa District, Kagera Region.