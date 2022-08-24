If it is not quality, it is not from Puma Energy

Tanzanian lube market potential hangs in balance with a rising glut of subpar products and counterfeit of popular brands.

The reality check rings a bell to key players and the Government to wake up and act now before the situation aggravates.

In that crossroads, Puma Energy Tanzania, arises as the right path to go for when customers are stranded about the whereabouts of authentic and quality lubricant products.

Puma’s entry into the local lubricants market rekindles lost hope amidst the cycle of contrabands, counterfeits and substandard lubricant products.

As an established business with a vast presence in Tanzania since September 2011, having acquired BP’s operations, the firm is a market leader in Tanzania by the market share of a country mile.

It boasts a storage capacity of 94 million liters, and operates 70 petrol stations across the country and servicing eight airports.

“Our business—to—business (B2B) activities focus on providing fuels, lubricants and other oil products to key clients in Tanzania’s burgeoning mining and transportation sectors,” says Puma Energy Tanzania, Managing Director, Mr. Dominic Dhanah.





A staff of Puma Energy gives education on the best use of Puma lubricants to a commuter bus (daladala) driver in Dar es Salaam over the weekend. Puma Energy Company has been providing education to the automobile owners that they have to change lubricants every two to three months depending on their trips.

He says that mining is a key industry in Tanzania because the country has an abundance of natural resources including minerals such as gold, diamonds, coal, iron, uranium and nickel.

“We are delivering faster and more efficient bunkering services for oil and gas companies operating offshore from Tanzania.

We expanded our market share in the aviation sector, now providing jet fuel and avgas at eight of the country’s airports,” adds the MD.

He says that Puma Lubricants produced, marketed and supplied into numerous countries on the Africa continent as well as in Central America and Asia-Pacific.

“At Puma Energy, we are passionate about quality. Puma Energy has opted to go for the highest specifications for all products by not compromising on the additive treat rates and the quality of the base oils,” Dhanah comments.

Puma produces all products with Exxon Mobil base oil stocks. Our company’s systems, processes, procedures and specialized lubricants team ensure that the products conform to the highest quality standard.

He also reveals that the firm top-quality products are designed to cater for two segments; customer-focused solutions which serve the entire automotive customers (cars, trucks, and motorcycles) and industrial-focused solutions which with its unique world-beating technology at the heart of its ability to deliver real benefits for industries, it offers measurable business benefits such as significant cost savings.

Lube market analysis

Tanzania’s lubricant market mainly comprises the automotive, industrial and mining industries, but automotive dominates, he adds.

He says that the country is surrounded by five land—locked countries; therefore, automotive lubricants have a larger market.

Other sector’s key players are of the opinion that the lubricants market is healthy in Tanzania and added that competition is fierce when it comes to the automotive sector.

There are always chances for its elevation with the glut of substandard lubes and counterfeiting of popular brands being the critical challenges of the sector.





A staff of the Puma Energy Company educates a garage technician on the best use of Puma lubricants. Puma Energy Company has been providing education to the automobile owners that they have to change lubricants every two to three months depending on their trips.

Safety investment returns

He furthers that Puma Energy’s immense investment in operational safety has a consummate payback. The perfect blend of quality and safety across our lubricants, plays a significant role in customers’ retention and securing new markets.

Leaving a mark

Dhanah establishes that the firm strives to be known as the quality—compliant fuel supplier in the market and replicate that trust actively in its operations – in no small measure.

Future outlook for Puma

According to him, Puma really has its focus on achieving operational safety excellence, improving the management and control of existing assets, streamlining costs and improving our value proposition to customers.

Nonetheless, the energy firm sees itself traversing the threshold of its products’ performance and winning the hearts of quality lubes seekers.

