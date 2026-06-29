Morogoro Polytechnic College: A new dawn for technical excellence with KOICA support

A group photo of the stakeholders behind the Morogoro Polytechnic College initiative, aimed at boosting youth employment and regional economic development in Tanzania by 2030.

The “PMC Services for the Estab­lishment of Morogoro Polytechnic College and Improvement of Tech­nical Education and Training in Tan­zania” is an Official Development Assistance (ODA) project funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea and implemented by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), with Bucheon Universi­ty Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation Consortium serving as the PMC. The project aims to estab­lish an industry demand-based technical education and training system in Tanzania.

The project will establish a poly­technic college in Morogoro Region offering three-year Diploma pro­grams and prepare the foundation for six departments and eight edu­cation programs in Automobile, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, ICT, Mechatronics, and Agriculture.

It aims to train practical mid-level technicians, expand youth employment oppor­tunities, and support regional eco­nomic development.

During the project period, the consortium will develop 24 cur­ricula, 30 textbooks, and e-book materials, and conduct a two-week invitational training program for 25 officials and staff from the Minis­try of Education and the Vocational Education and Training Authority.

It will also support student employment and entrepreneurship, local industry-academia coopera­tion, and the one-year pilot opera­tion of Morogoro Polytechnic Col­lege in 2030. These activities will be carried out in phases until Decem­ber 2030.

Through this project, Morogoro Polytechnic College is expected to become a leading technical educa­tion and training institution that fosters mid-level technicians and contributes to regional economic development in Tanzania.

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