Morogoro Polytechnic College: A new dawn for technical excellence with KOICA support
The “PMC Services for the Establishment of Morogoro Polytechnic College and Improvement of Technical Education and Training in Tanzania” is an Official Development Assistance (ODA) project funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea and implemented by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), with Bucheon University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation Consortium serving as the PMC. The project aims to establish an industry demand-based technical education and training system in Tanzania.
The project will establish a polytechnic college in Morogoro Region offering three-year Diploma programs and prepare the foundation for six departments and eight education programs in Automobile, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, ICT, Mechatronics, and Agriculture.
It aims to train practical mid-level technicians, expand youth employment opportunities, and support regional economic development.
During the project period, the consortium will develop 24 curricula, 30 textbooks, and e-book materials, and conduct a two-week invitational training program for 25 officials and staff from the Ministry of Education and the Vocational Education and Training Authority.
It will also support student employment and entrepreneurship, local industry-academia cooperation, and the one-year pilot operation of Morogoro Polytechnic College in 2030. These activities will be carried out in phases until December 2030.
Through this project, Morogoro Polytechnic College is expected to become a leading technical education and training institution that fosters mid-level technicians and contributes to regional economic development in Tanzania.