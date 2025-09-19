MSD reforms are lifeline for health facilities in Northern Tanzania

The sweeping operational reforms at Medical Stores Depart­ment (MSD) are beginning to show tangible results across Tanzania’s healthcare system.

These improvements have not only enhanced the institution’s effi­ciency but are also being directly felt by its primary clients; hospitals, health centers, and dispensaries; which now enjoy greater reliability in the supply of medicines and med­ical equipment.

One of the biggest beneficiaries is the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), a key referral hos­pital in northern Tanzania. KCMC is served by MSD’s Kilimanjaro Zone, which overall supports more than 838 health facilities and 8,619 clients nationwide.

According to KCMC’s Procure­ment Officer, Julius Urio, the hos­pital’s relationship with MSD has significantly improved following the reforms. He recalls that in the past, his department spent long hours physically following up on orders at MSD offices — a process that was both costly and time-consuming.

“In the past, I had to spend the whole day tracking orders at MSD offices,” Urio recalls. “But now, through the MSD Customer Portal, we can monitor every step — from submitting requests to tracking the processing of our orders. This has saved us time and eliminated unnec­essary bureaucracy.”

The digital system has introduced transparency, efficiency, and speed in the supply chain, allowing health workers to focus more on patient care instead of administrative hur­dles.

Reliable and affordable ser­vice delivery

The reforms have also changed how supplies are delivered. Unlike before, when hospitals had to col­lect their orders directly from MSD warehouses, today the department delivers products straight to facil­ities using its own fleet of vehicles.

“Now medical supplies reach us at the hospital without hassle,” says Urio. “This has not only reduced costs and time but has also strength­ened the reliability of medicines for our patients.”

At KCMC, the availability of essen­tial health commodities; including medicines, gloves, reagents, and medical devices, has doubled. This has addressed the long-standing challenge of stock-outs, which often frustrated patients and delayed treatment.

A lifeline for the Northern Zone

KCMC serves as a lifeline for thousands of people across Kiliman­jaro, Arusha, Manyara, and Tanga regions, as well as patients from neighboring Kenya and Uganda.

A reliable supply of medicines means improved service delivery for this broad community, while reduc­ing unnecessary referrals to other hospitals.

“Now we see a big difference,” a nurse at KCMC noted. “Patients get their medicines faster, and services continue without disruption.”

Areas for further improve­ment

Despite the progress, stakehold­ers see room for additional improve­ment. Urio highlights the need for MSD to expand its scope beyond basic supplies.

“We recommend that reagents, radiology equipment, and dental products be given greater prior­ity,” he says. “This would further strengthen our services and reduce dependency on alternative sources.”

These recommendations under­score that while MSD reforms have opened a new chapter of hope, the journey toward a fully reliable and inclusive healthcare system is ongo­ing.

Supporting national develop­ment goals

The transformation at MSD aligns with Tanzania’s broader nation­al development agenda, which emphasizes affordable and quality healthcare for all. By investing in digital systems and direct distribu­tion, MSD is cementing its role as a backbone of medicine and medical supply availability nationwide.

The reforms have also fostered stronger trust between MSD and healthcare facilities, a critical foun­dation for sustainable service deliv­ery.

Looking ahead

Going forward, the expectation is that these reforms will be sustained and expanded. Citizens and health stakeholders alike hope that MSD will continue to innovate in ways that address the evolving needs of communities.

For hospitals like KCMC, MSD’s progress is a clear demonstration of how institutional reforms can trans­late into real change for citizens.

As Urio concludes: “We commend MSD for the good work they are doing, and we hope they will con­tinue this way for many more years to come.”