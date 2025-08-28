Reaping change: Tanga farmer thrives with smart agriculture

In the lush green fields of Kiomoni Ward, just a short ride from the heart of Tanga City, Hamisi Shabani is quietly leading a small agricultural revolution.

Once a struggling subsistence farmer, Hamisi now grows high-value crops such as sweet melons, bell peppers, and fast-maturing chilies, all thanks to the skills and training he received through the TangaYetu initiative.

Before joining the programme, Hamisi’s farming efforts were limited to amaranth and sweet potatoes grown without irrigation or planning.

“Life was hard before I joined this project,” he recalls, adding, “My yields were low, and my family often worried about daily needs. I lacked the knowledge of farming efficiently or catering to market demands”

All that changed when he was selected to participate in the Youth Economic Empowerment through Agri-business Project.

He was introduced to modern irrigation techniques, crop rotation, pest management, and market-driven agricultural planning. The shift has been transformative.

“Now I know how to plan my planting, use fertilizers effectively, and manage pests to maximize yields,” Hamisi explains, adding, “Before, I farmed aimlessly. But now I cultivate with purpose”.

With a modest half-acre of land, Hamisi now harvests approximately 200 kilogrammes of produce every cycle, earning him around Sh100,000 every five days.

“This income has brought stability to my family,” he says, adding, “My wife and children now believe in my work because they can see the results”

For Hamisi, the biggest breakthrough wasn’t just about improving productivity, it was understanding the market.

“TangaYetu taught me how to focus on what the market needs,” he says, adding, “Knowing what to grow and when to grow makes all the difference. It’s no longer just farming. It’s a business”

His story underscores a larger theme of Phase I of the TangaYetu programme: using practical knowledge and targeted support to transform individual livelihoods and set the foundation for community-wide change.

But Hamisi isn’t stopping there. Inspired by his progress, he now mentors other young people in his village, urging them to shift from idling in the streets to becoming part of Tanga’s growing green economy.

“I tell the youth to come to the farms,” he says, adding, “There is a future here.”

The challenge ahead?

Scaling. Hamisi dreams of owning more land and investing in drip irrigation systems to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

“If I could install drip irrigation, I would cut costs and boost my profits significantly. I’m working toward buying my own farm,” he says confidently.

He also makes a direct appeal to donors and implementing partners: “If they could provide loans or resources like seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation equipment, I am sure I could repay them. I have the knowledge and determination to make it work.”

Hamisi’s story is just one example of how the TangaYetu initiative, funded by Fondation Botnar and managed by INNOVEX Development Consulting in collaboration with the Tanga City Council, is helping young Tanzanians unlock new opportunities through sustainable and climate-smart agriculture.

His success also reflects the core goals of the TangaYetu initiative: empowering young people with practical knowledge, linking them to productive assets, and shifting livelihoods from survival-based to opportunity-driven.

Hamisi’s story shows that with the right training and support, agriculture can be more than subsistence, it can be a sustainable business model for youth in Tanga and beyond.

He also represents a shift in mindset. For decades, agriculture in Tanzania has been viewed by many youths as outdated or unprofitable. Through programmes like TangaYetu, farming is now being reframed as an innovative, tech-enabled pathway to prosperity.

And it’s not just individuals who benefit. As farmers like Hamisi thrive, local food systems are strengthened, markets grow more stable, and communities become more resilient to shocks like inflation and climate change.

Still, challenges remain, access to credit, land tenure security, and water infrastructure are barriers that require systemic policy support. But Hamisi's story shows what’s possible when strategic investments meet local ambition.

“I now believe in myself,” he says simply, adding, “And I want others to believe in themselves too.”