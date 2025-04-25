Safeguarding the sound of Africa: Leveraging IP for a thriving music industry

By Bemanya Twebaze, Director General, ARIPO

Today, we mark World Intellec­tual Property Day 2025 and cele­brate a force that transcends bor­ders, languages, and generations—music. This year’s theme, “IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP,” offers an opportunity to reflect on Intellec­tual Property (IP)’s critical role in nurturing Africa’s dynamic music sector and empowering its creators.

From the Morna music style and Afrobeat rhythms of West Afri­ca, Zilipendwa and Rumba in East Africa, to the soul-stirring chants of Southern Africa, music is woven into the cultural fabric of our con­tinent.

It entertains, inspires, edu­cates, heals, empowers livelihoods, and mobilises communities. It is a powerful vehicle for storytelling, social transformation, and econom­ic opportunity. As African music captivates global audiences, its cre­ators must be protected, respected, and fairly compensated.

At the African Regional Intel­lectual Property Organization (ARIPO), we are building systems that safeguard the entire music value chain—from the patented tools and trademarked brands used in music production to the copy­right-protecting authors, compos­ers, arrangers, producers, publish­ers, and performers. Every melody, lyric, and artist’s identity is a unique creative asset deserving legal recog­nition and fair remuneration.

The economic power of music

Music is more than art—it is big business. Spotify reports that the streaming platform distributed over US$38 million in royalties to Nigerian artists, and South African performers reached a 54% increase from the prior year, amounting to US$21 million. The same report indicates that most of these royalties came from outside their home mar­kets. The entire continent’s music sector can similarly be exported; therefore, it holds latent transform­ative potential.

Streaming consumption is high, facilitating revenue growth and contributing to digital growth from 4.2% in 2022 to 4.62% in 2023. Dig­ital collections grow faster in small­er and developing markets where streaming provides a relatively large share of creators’ remuneration. Despite this growth, most creators are not enjoying increased royal­ties from digital collections (CISAC Global Collection Report 2024).

Music collections in Africa have seen a steady growth of about 3.2%. While this is a positive trajecto­ry, further efforts are required to ensure collections from all users and fair distribution of royalties to the rights holders. Robust IP sys­tems enable creators to own their work, monetise their output, and reinvest in their careers.

Our musical heritage is vast and diverse, shaped by generations of creativity, innovation, and cultur­al richness. Protecting this legacy through IP preserves tradition and secures a prosperous, creative future. When artists are confident that their rights are protected, they are more likely to create, innovate, and engage with the global market­place.

ARIPO’s role in protecting cre­ators

We have taken decisive steps to support this vision through the Kampala Protocol on Voluntary Registration of Copyright and Related Rights, adopted in 2021. It is a landmark framework explicitly designed to benefit creators and rights holders of different gen­res and create a regional data­base for Copyright and Related Rights. It simplifies the regis­tration of rights, strengthens enforcement, and facilitates cross-border protection within our 22 Member States.

We also work closely with Collective Man­agement Organizations (CMOs), who act on behalf of creators. CMOs lead anti-piracy activi­ties, negotiate licenses, collect royalties, and distribute income to rights holders, ensuring that the economic value of music flows back to its creators.

The road ahead

Much more can be done. We con­tinue to encour­age all ARIPO Member States to ratify/accede to and domesti­cate the Kampala Protocol, invest in capacity-build­ing, and raise awareness of the importance and mechanics of IP protec­tion. Strong IP frameworks are not merely legal instruments—they are tools for sus­tainable development, capable of uplifting entire sectors and com­munities.

On this World IP Day, we reaffirm the powerful con­nection between IP and a flourishing music eco­system. Let us commit to nurturing an environment where African musicians thrive creatively and eco­nomically while preserv­ing the continent’s rich musical legacy.

Africa’s music already moves the world. Now, it must also empower its cre­ators and ensure that users pay their fair share, which translates into royalties for the creators because music is a busi­ness.