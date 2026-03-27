Tumaini Plan: The pillar of security for women, family and society

In today’s rapidly changing economic and social landscape, insurance has become an essential tool for everyone.

However, for women who often shoulder significant responsibilities within families and communities the importance of insurance is even greater.

As a result, insurance services are increasingly emerging as a key instrument in building the well-being of families and society at large.

As the world marked International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, stakeholders across various sectors continued to emphasise the need to empower women both economically and socially.

Among the institutions taking concrete steps in this area is Strategis Insurance through its dedicated product, Tumaini Insurance. This initiative is part of a broader universal health insurance agenda aimed at providing health protection and offering women and their families hope for a safer future.

Insurance as a tool for family well-being

For decades, women have been the backbone of family and community welfare. Many are actively engaged in economic activities such as small-scale businesses, agriculture, formal employment, and social innovation projects. However, challenges such as illnesses, accidents, and unforeseen crises can quickly disrupt a family’s financial stability.

Tumaini Insurance, offered by Strategis Insurance, has been designed to provide citizens with protection against such risks.

Through this scheme, families can access financial support in the event of unexpected incidents, including medical care and other health services. This helps ease economic burdens and safeguard household stability.

For women who are often the primary managers of family needs having such insurance provides reassurance that they can continue fulfilling their responsibilities even during difficult times.

Women as drivers of societal development

In many societies, women are not only caregivers, but also key contributors to economic development. They are increasingly starting small businesses, participating in entrepreneurial groups, and investing in different sectors. However, for these efforts to yield sustainable results, strong financial protection systems are essential.

Through Tumaini Insurance, women are given an opportunity to build resilience in their families’ health and financial security. The scheme ensures that even when challenges arise, families do not lose the progress they have worked hard to achieve. In this way, women remain catalysts for development not only within their households, but also across society.

Promoting gender equality through insurance services

One of the key themes highlighted annually during International Women’s Day is gender equality in economic and social opportunities.

Financial services such as insurance play a crucial role in advancing this agenda. When women are able to protect their assets, businesses, and families through insurance systems, they are better positioned to participate fully in economic activities.

Strategis Insurance is among the institutions that recognise the importance of reaching women with insurance products tailored to their needs.

Through Tumaini Insurance, women are encouraged to view insurance not as a luxury, but as an integral part of their financial planning.

The name “Tumaini,” meaning hope, reflects the scheme’s core mission of providing hope to families and communities. In everyday life, unexpected challenges can arise and threaten household stability.

However, with insurance protection, such challenges are less likely to escalate into severe economic crises.

For women, who often strive tirelessly to ensure their families continue moving forward, Tumaini Insurance acts as a shield that protects their efforts. It empowers them to keep working, investing, and participating in development activities without constant fear of unforeseen risks.

The need for greater awareness

Despite the importance of insurance, there remains a significant need to educate the public about its benefits. Many women, particularly those in the informal sector, have yet to fully access these services.

Products like Tumaini Insurance provide an opportunity to increase awareness and participation among women in the insurance sector. This education can help women understand that insurance is not reserved for a select few, but is an essential service for anyone concerned about their family’s future.

As more women engage with insurance services, communities become more economically resilient. During this period of commemorating International Women’s Day, the global message remains clear: empower women with the tools, opportunities, and resources they need to achieve their dreams.