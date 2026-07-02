Watu Credit (Tanzania) celebrates five years of financial inclusion, unlocking more than Sh 700 bilioni nationwide

Watu Credit (Tanzania) Limited has marked five years of operations in Tanzania, reaching more than one million customers and expanding its footprint to all 26 regions of the country.

Since its launch in Dar es Salaam in 2021, Watu Tanzania has financed more than 70,000 motorcycles and three-wheelers and over 1.5 million smartphones, deploying more than Sh700 billion in credit to support mobility, connectivity, entrepreneurship, and income generation.

A high-level panel discussion takes place during Watu Tanzania's 5th Anniversary celebration held at Superdome, Masaki, Dar es Salaam. The discussion reflected on five years of expanding opportunity in Tanzania through mobility, connectivity, technology, asset ownership and strategic partnerships, while highlighting Watu Tanzania's growth, strong partnerships and contribution to supporting mobility, connectivity and income generation across the country. From left to right, Moderator Khalila Mbowe, Country Manager of Watu Tanzania Rumisho Shikonyi, General Manager Operations at Watu Tanzania Abdallah Mohamed, Group Head of Government Relations at Watu Erick Massawe and Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Tanzania Mgope Kiwanga.

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Watu Tanzania celebrated the milestone in Dar es Salaam under the theme, “Kila Mtu Ni Watu,” bringing together regulators, development partners, customers, business stakeholders, members of the media, and Watu colleagues to reflect on the people and partnerships behind the company’s growth.

Speaking during the occasion, Rumisho Shikonyi, Country Manager of Watu Tanzania, said the milestone reflects the company’s commitment to making financial opportunity more accessible to Tanzanians.

Chief Marketing Officer at Karimjee Group, Cobus Van Zyl (left), Deputy Country Manager at Watu Credit Tanzania, Seuri Kuoko (centre) and Director at Karimjee Group Amit Singh (right) pose on the red carpet while pointing to the symbolic "5" during Watu Tanzania's 5th anniversary celebration. The moment reflects Watu Tanzania’s five-year journey of expanding access to mobility, connectivity and financial opportunity, while celebrating the people and partnerships that have supported its growth across the country. The event was held on 29 June 2026 in Dar es Salaam.

“Five years ago, Watu Tanzania began with a simple belief: that opportunity should never be limited by access. Today, that belief has grown into a nationwide business serving customers across Tanzania and helping more people access the tools they need to work, connect, and build better livelihoods,” he said.

Bhavin Parmer, Chairman of the Board of Watu Tanzania, said the company’s first five years have laid a strong foundation for responsible and sustainable growth.

“As a Board, we are proud of what Watu Tanzania has accomplished over the past five years. Growth brings responsibility, and our role is to ensure that innovation is matched by accountability, ambition is guided by integrity, and every decision creates lasting value for our customers, partners, employees, and the communities we serve. We look to the future with confidence in our leadership, our partners, our people, and in Tanzania,” he said.

Country Manager, Watu Tanzania, Rumisho Shikonyi (left), Chairman of the Board, Watu Tanzania, Bhavin Parmar (second left), General Manager – East Africa, Watu, Andrii Volokha (second right) and Deputy Country Manager, Watu Credit Tanzania, Seuri Kuoko (right) cut a commemorative cake during Watu Tanzania's 5th Anniversary celebration in Dar es Salaam. The ceremonial cake-cutting marked five years of Watu Tanzania's commitment to expanding access to mobility, connectivity and financial opportunity, while celebrating the milestone of serving more than one million customers across all 26 regions of Tanzania. The event was held on 29 June 2026 in Dar es Salaam.

Watu Tanzania’s model combines technology with a strong local agent network to make financing easier to access, understand, and manage.

Customers are able to make cashless repayments through mobile money and the Watu App, with flexible daily, weekly, and monthly repayment options.

Beyond customer financing, Watu Tanzania has also contributed to employment and leadership opportunities. The company now has more than 500 employees across the country, with women making up approximately 43 percent of its workforce and nearly half of all management positions.

Watu Tanzania expressed appreciation to the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, regulators, local government authorities, financial institutions, manufacturers, mobile network operators, dealers, technology partners, customers, and employees for their role in supporting the company’s journey over the past five years.

Country Manager of Watu Tanzania, Rumisho Shikonyi, delivers his speech during Watu Tanzania's 5th Anniversary Gala, marking the company's five years of operations in Tanzania. In his remarks, he reflected on Watu's journey of expanding access to mobility, connectivity and financial opportunity, while recognising the customers, partners, stakeholders and employees who have shaped the company's growth under the theme, "Kila Mtu Ni Watu." The event was held on 29 June 2026 in Dar es Salaam.