What GGML's commitment to compliance reflects about mining's role in Tanzania's future

On 1 July 2026, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) presented Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) with two awards at its Presidential Taxpayer Awards ceremony in Dar es Salaam: the Overall Most Compliant Taxpayer and Outstanding Tax Contributor for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The ceremony was presided over by President of the United Republic of Tanzania H.E Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan and marked TRA's 30th anniversary, bringing together government officials and private sector representatives to recognise those whose fiscal conduct has most consistently served the national interest.

GGML's recognition at the 2026 ceremony follows a sustained track record at the highest levels of Tanzania's taxpayer recognition framework.

The company was acknowledged as the most compliant taxpayer in the mining industry for 2021/2022 and received recognition for outstanding export goods value in the same year. In 2020/2021, it was recognised as the overall second largest taxpayer in Tanzania.

Mining's Place in the National Economy

Tanzania's extractive sector occupies a significant and growing position in the national economy.

According to the Ministry of Minerals' most recent Sector Report, mining operations contributed 10.1 percent to Tanzania's Gross Domestic Product in 2024, rising to 11.9 percent in the first three quarters of 2025. The Tanzania Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TEITI), Tanzania's national chapter of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, has in its published reports consistently identified GGML as the single largest revenue contributor among mining companies reporting to the initiative, accounting for approximately 20.69 percent of total mining sector payments to government in the 2021/2022 reporting period.

Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, Dira 2050, identifies the mining sector as one of the principal drivers of the country's ambition to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by mid-century.

The Vision positions the sector as a driver of employment, export earnings, industrial linkages and value addition, the mechanisms through which extractive activity translates into broad-based national development.

From left to right: Godvictor Lyimo, Senior Manager - Tax Disputes, GGML, Ahsraf Suryaningrat, Managing Director, GGML, Simon Shayo, Vice President for Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement, AngloGold Ashanti Tanzania during the award ceremony.

For mining companies operating within this framework, tax compliance is a direct and quantifiable contribution to those outcomes.

"Tax compliance is one of the clearest ways in which a company demonstrates its commitment to the country it operates in.

It is a direct and quantifiable contribution to national development, and we take it seriously as part of our purpose," said Ashraf Suryaningrat, Managing Director of GGML, who accepted the awards at the ceremony alongside Simon Shayo, Vice President for Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement, and Godvictor Lyimo, Senior Manager for Tax Disputes.

Employment, Local Business and Local Content

GGML's economic footprint in Tanzania extends across direct employment, supply chain participation and fiscal contribution. The company employs more than 7,000 people, 98 percent of them Tanzanian nationals, and works with over 600 Tanzanian small and medium enterprises across its supply chain and value network.

Economic analysis of large-scale extractive operations consistently identifies employment and supply chain localisation as among the most significant channels through which mining generates broad-based growth, an observation borne out in Geita Region, where GGML's presence has underpinned local enterprise development over more than two decades.

Integrity as an Operating Principle

Across international frameworks including the EITI Standard and Tanzania's own regulatory requirements, transparency and verifiable compliance are the measures by which extractive companies are assessed not only on their financial obligations but on their overall fitness to operate.

GGML reports annually through TEITI, subjects its payments to independent reconciliation, and has earned formal recognition from the national revenue authority across multiple successive financial years.

The consistency and public verifiability of that record is, in analytical terms, the most reliable indicator of a company's commitment to its stated values.

"The companies that will anchor Tanzania's development over the next 25 years are the ones that understand their obligations clearly and meet them without ambiguity," said Simon Shayo, Vice President for Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement at GGML.

"Compliance is the foundation of the kind of trust that makes long-term investment possible. We hope the recognition GGML has received encourages other businesses, particularly those building their operations now, to understand that sustainable success and responsible conduct are not in tension. They are the same thing."

GGML mine site in Geita Region.

GGML's purpose is to mine to empower people and advance societies. Fiscal stewardship is an integral part of that purpose, a direct contribution to the national development that Tanzania's ambitions under Dira 2050 will require.