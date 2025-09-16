Young Engineers Tanzania calls for entries in Pan- African STEM Challenge 2025

Dar es Salaam. On November 7, 2025, Uganda expects to host the third Pan African STEM Competition 2025, an event that is fast becoming one of the continent’s most exciting platforms for young learners in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

After two successful seasons, the inaugural event in Kenya (2023) and the second one in Tanzania (2024), under the charge of Young Engineers Tanzania, a path to shaping the next African innovators was perfectly navigated.

With now the stage shifting to Kampala, under the theme: “Tech for a Better Tomorrow: Innovating for a Sustainable Future,” this year’s competition will challenge participants to design and programme robotics solutions that address sustainability challenges such as climate change, hunger, and responsible resource management.





Focused minds at work: Students from Kenya build and programme their models in line with the competition’s SDG Challenge.





This dynamic competition will bring together over 200 students from five African countries: Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and South Africa. The event targets children aged 6-14 in the critical fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), by challenging them to design innovative, sustainable solutions to one of the world’s most pressing urban issues.

Young Engineers Tanzania, an internationally acclaimed organisation dedicated to making STEM education fun, is not only setting the stage for children to exploit their top talents, but also it intellectually competes at the global scale.

This global leader in STEM education programmes, operating in over 70 countries and officially recognised by the European Union Commission and Harvard Graduate School of Education, uses “edutainment” approach — a blend of education and entertainment designed to spark curiosity while ensuring retention.

Through afterschool clubs, school partnerships, holiday camps, and competitions, children aged 4 to 18 explore engineering principles, coding, robotics, 3D design, and printing.

Holiday camps are a highlight. During summer, winter, and Easter breaks, the centre runs specialised programmes for children in grades 1 to 5. These camps go beyond robotics; they combine STEM challenges with arts, crafts, games, and team-building activities.





Hands-on learning in action: Children collaborate to bring their robotic creations to life





The idea is simple but powerful: make STEM part of play, and children will naturally embrace it. Currently, Young Engineers Tanzania works with over 20 schools across Dar es Salaam, offering LEGO®️-based engineering classes, VEX robotics sessions, and workshops in coding and 3D printing.

Young Engineers STEM Centre can be found at Masaki in Dar es Salaam, where children can attend classes and workshops. Ms Kurji explains: “Not every child learns in the same way. Some are visual, some are practical, and others learn best through interaction. That’s why we designed programmes where theory is immediately connected to real-life applications.”

The Pan African STEM Competition, which is a flagship initiative by Young Engineers franchises in Africa, celebrates creativity, collaboration, and cultural diversity. One of the shining stars in the inaugural edition was Joseph Mongu, a 13-year-old student whose team won the coveted Overall Winner Award.

Recalling the experience, Joseph’s excitement is still palpable: “The competition in Nairobi was challenging, but if you practise, it becomes so much fun. Many African countries joined, and I got to meet kids just like me who love robots and engineering. Winning was amazing, but the best part was learning together.”

A living tribute to Engineers’ Day

The competition comes just weeks after Engineers’ Day on 15, September, a global celebration of engineers’ role in shaping society. In many ways, every day at Young Engineers Tanzania is a living tribute to that day: a space where children learn to see engineering not as formulas and machines, but as a way to solve problems and create positive change.

“Innovation starts with curiosity,” says one instructor, adding that, “That’s why we make STEM playful. When children enjoy it, they grow naturally into thinkers and problem-solvers.”

Lighting the path forward

As November approaches, excitement is mounting. The Tanzanian children preparing to represent their country in Kampala may carry robots in their hands, but in their hearts, they carry something greater: the belief that their ideas matter, their dreams are valid, and they, too, can be the engineers of tomorrow.

What begins as playful curiosity with LEGO®️ blocks or coding exercises is, in truth, the first step in a larger journey — a journey toward confidence, innovation, and a brighter, sustainable future. And in that journey, Young Engineers Tanzania is lighting the way.