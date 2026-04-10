10 arrested as genital theft rumours reach Zanzibar

Unguja. Police in Zanzibar’s Mjini Magharibi are holding 10 people over false claims that their genitals had been stolen, as authorities warn of rising panic and mob violence linked to the rumours.

Regional Police Commander Mr Richard Mchonvu said the suspects were arrested between April 4 and 9 in different areas after alleging their genitals had disappeared, accusations that led to attacks on people they blamed.

Speaking to journalists on April 10, 2026, at his office in Madema, Mr Mchonvu said some of the incidents were also linked to criminal acts, including theft and destruction of property.

Those arrested include Samir Mohamed Kasim (19), Abdul Amir Simkiwa (18), Khamis Hassan Jonathan (21), Aban Kasim Kasimba (26) and Mohamed Said Yakub (27). Others are Haji Salum Kasimba (55), Ali Said Ali (26), Juma Atukae Said (26), Salum Khamis Salum (48) and Abdul Latif Hassan Mohamed (29).

According to Mr Mchonvu, the first incident was reported on April 4 in Magomeni, where a young man alleged while inside a commuter bus (daladala) that someone had touched his shoulder, causing his genitals to disappear.

Similar claims were reported on April 7 at Forodhani and on April 8 in the Nyerere area, triggering mob attacks on those accused. Two more incidents were recorded on April 9, including one in Kijangwani.

In a separate incident in Kijichi on the night of April 9, a businessman operating in Masingini hired a motorcycle taxi to return home. About an hour later, a group of boda boda riders surrounded his house, accusing him of stealing someone’s genitals.

“When he asked what the problem was, they told him he had taken someone’s genitals and must return them. He locked himself inside, but they broke in, assaulted him, stole a television set and damaged property,” said Mr Mchonvu.

Police said all complainants were taken to a government hospital for medical examination, which confirmed that none had suffered any physical changes.

Mr Mchonvu warned the public against spreading false information, noting that the claims are baseless but have serious consequences, including violence against innocent people. He added that one of the complainants was found to have a mental health condition.

The suspects will face charges including giving false information, breach of peace and theft.

Some residents expressed concern over the trend, saying it has created fear in the community.