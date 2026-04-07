Why superstition still fuels deadly violence in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. A recent wave of panic over alleged “genital theft” linked to witchcraft claims in Songwe Region has once again exposed the enduring role of superstition in fuelling violence, fear and loss of life in parts of Tanzania.

In recent days, residents of Tunduma Town in Momba District were gripped by rumours that some men had mysteriously lost or experienced the shrinking of their private parts through witchcraft. The claims triggered panic and mob violence, forcing authorities to intervene to restore order.

Songwe Regional Commissioner Jabir Makame warned residents against spreading such rumours, saying the government would not tolerate actions that threaten public safety.

Speaking on April 3 during a visit to Kilimanjaro and Kisimani areas in Tunduma, Mr Makame said authorities had received reports of growing fear among residents following the allegations.

“We cannot allow citizens to live in fear in an important commercial town like Tunduma. The government will not tolerate anyone spreading panic or inciting violence through claims of genital theft,” he said.

Mob justice

Mr Makame added that mob justice driven by superstition not only endangers lives but also damages the image of Songwe Region, a key cross-border trade hub.

Songwe Regional Police Commander Augustino Senga said the rumours had already led to deadly consequences. Four people have been killed, while four others are receiving treatment after being attacked by mobs who suspected them of involvement in the alleged incidents.

Police have arrested 29 people in connection with the violence.

Mr Senga cited an incident on April 2 in Vwawa Town, Mbozi District, where a motorcycle taxi rider was seriously injured after being assaulted by residents who accused him of stealing genital organs. Preliminary investigations later showed that the incident stemmed from a financial dispute that escalated into witchcraft allegations.

Authorities have moved to dispel the claims. Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Monday, Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi said police had detained individuals who reported losing their private parts, but medical examinations found no abnormalities.

“In short, the claims were merely rumours,” he said.

Despite such clarifications, the incident highlights the persistence of beliefs in witchcraft and supernatural forces across sections of society.

Though latest research findings are not easy to come by, a 2011 report by the Pew- Templeton Global Religious Futures Project of the United States, revealed that although a majority of Tanzanians are either mosque or churchgoers, a good number of them still believe in witchcraft, evil spirits, sacrifices to ancestors, traditional healers, reincarnation and other “supra science” elements.

More than half of the people surveyed between December 2008 and April 2009 in 19 countries, including Tanzania, confirmed that they were into superstition and believe spirits were real.

In the East African Community (EAC), which had only five members (Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi) at that time, Tanzanians were said to be the most superstitious lot and ranked third after Senegal and Mali, among the 19 countries that were surveyed. The survey involved some 1,504 Tanzanians, of whom 907 were Christians and 539 Muslims.

Observers say such beliefs often resurface during periods of uncertainty, fear or misunderstanding, creating fertile ground for rumours that can quickly spiral into violence.

Over the years, superstition has been linked to attacks on vulnerable groups, including elderly women, children and persons with albinism.

Government records show that between July 2015 and March 2016, police arrested 135 suspects in connection with killings of elderly women. At the time, authorities linked many of the attacks to beliefs that elderly women with red eyes—often caused by exposure to smoke from firewood—were witches responsible for misfortune.

In some cases, victims were buried alive or killed after being accused of practising witchcraft.

More recent figures indicate that the problem persists. Speaking during the International Day for Awareness of Abuse against the Elderly on June 15, 2025, Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Mwanaidi Khamis said 138 elderly people were killed in 2024, the majority of them women.

Harmful beliefs

She urged communities to abandon harmful beliefs and protect older people.

“Society must stop acts that indicate violence against older people. Communities must protect and respect them,” Ms Khamis said.

National Council of Elders Chairperson David Sendo attributed some incidents to unregulated traditional healers and fortune tellers who promote harmful practices. He said certain individuals spread claims that rituals require the killing of suspected witches or the use of human body parts.

Human rights organisations warn that mob violence driven by superstition undermines the rule of law and puts innocent lives at risk.

Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) Executive Director Anna Henga said taking the law into one’s own hands violates the right to life and due process.

“Anyone suspected of wrongdoing must be dealt with through lawful procedures,” she said.

The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) also condemned such acts, warning that mob justice often targets innocent people. THRDC National Coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said communities must reject violence and allow law enforcement agencies to investigate allegations.

Disturbing incidents

Historically, superstition in Tanzania has been linked to a range of disturbing incidents. In some cases, people with albinism have been targeted following myths that their body parts can bring wealth or success. Other incidents have involved the killing of children, whose bodies were later found mutilated.

Regions such as Simiyu and Njombe have previously reported such cases, sparking national concern and prompting government crackdowns. Analysts say the recurring nature of these incidents reflects deeper social and economic challenges, including poverty, limited access to education and the persistence of misinformation.

In many communities, unexplained illness, death or economic hardship is sometimes attributed to witchcraft, making certain individuals easy targets for accusations. Authorities say sustained public education and strict enforcement of the law are critical to addressing the problem. Police have continued to carry out operations against individuals accused of spreading harmful beliefs or inciting violence.

Awareness campaigns aimed at discouraging witchcraft accusations and promoting dialogue have also been rolled out in several regions.

However, the recent events in Tunduma show how quickly rumours can spread and escalate into violence.

Mr Makame said authorities would take firm action against anyone spreading misinformation or inciting mob attacks.