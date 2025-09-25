Zanzibar hands over Pemba Airport project to contractor

Pemba. After years of delays, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (SMZ) has officially handed over the construction site for the Pemba International Airport and the 43.5-kilometre Chake Chake–Mkoani road to the contractor, paving the way for projects worth nearly Sh800 billion.

Both contracts were awarded to Spain-based Propav Infrastructure— the road in 2022 and the airport in 2023— but implementation was stalled by compensation disputes and logistical challenges.

With the handover now complete, construction is expected to create more than 1,000 direct jobs for locals and transform Pemba’s economy by boosting tourism, improving connectivity, and attracting global investment.

For the first time, large aircraft carrying up to 250 passengers will be able to land directly on the island.

Once operational, the airport will handle 330,000 passengers annually, up from the current 100,000 domestic travelers served by the 1950s-era facility.

The handover ceremony, held on September 25, was officiated by Zanzibar’s Second Vice President on behalf of President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, who was absent following the death of his brother Abbas Mwinyi earlier in the day.

In a written statement, Dr Mwinyi described the projects as a fulfilment of his government’s promise to “open up Pemba to the world,” stressing that airports, ports, and roads are vital to economic growth.

“Completion of these projects will stimulate the economy, expand tourism, and ease daily activities for residents,” he said, calling on citizens to support smooth implementation.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the airport will cost €170 million (Sh494.46 billion) while the road is valued at €93.3 million (Sh271.37 billion). Both projects are scheduled to be completed within three years.

The new airport will feature a modern passenger terminal, a 2,510-metre runway, and facilities capable of accommodating airlines such as FlyDubai, Oman Air, and Airbus fleets, enabling direct international flights.

Permanent Secretary Dr Habiba Hassan Omar said 1,011 residents had been compensated Sh15.1 billion to clear the way, with only two awaiting final payments. Funding is being provided through the UK’s United Kingdom Finance (UKEF), Deutsche Bank, and Citibank.

Propav Infrastructure CEO Cristiano Becuer said the project would be a game-changer for Pemba.

“Once completed, Pemba will have a fully compliant international airport that meets global standards. Beyond boosting tourism and business, the project is already creating more than 1,000 direct jobs for locals,” he said.

Infrastructure Minister Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed described the handover as the culmination of a “long and difficult journey.”

“Many doubted whether the airport would ever materialise, but the funds have been secured and construction is finally underway,” he said.

Finance and Planning Minister Dr Saada Mkuya hailed the projects as the largest-ever investment under Zanzibar’s government, noting that UKEF has allocated more than €2 billion (Sh5.8 trillion) for other mega-projects. She also confirmed that CRDB Bank had advanced €125 million to fast-track implementation.

“These projects will bring jobs and opportunities for our youth, and this is how we build the national economy,” she said.

Local residents welcomed the handover as a historic milestone.