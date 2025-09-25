NM-AIST students develop AI-powered robot to inspect beverage bottles

Arusha. A team of three students from the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) has designed a robotic machine capable of inspecting beverage bottles during industrial production.

The innovation, developed by Prof Anaeli Sam, Dr Judith Leo, and Jared Nganyi, operates on a pick-and-drop system and features a robotic arm equipped with a gripper and an AI-powered camera that identifies the shape and colour of bottles before handling them.









Its end-effectors can be swapped with alternative tools, such as a suction device, giving the machine multifunctional capability for a variety of industrial tasks.

Boosting efficiency and safety

Dr Leo explained that the idea emerged after observing challenges in factories where human inspectors struggled with efficiency and faced high risks of injury from production machinery, reducing overall productivity.

“After completing the prototype last year, we successfully tested it at Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) in Arusha, and the results demonstrated both high precision and efficiency,” she said.









“We are now in discussions with several beverage producers to build larger and more advanced machines tailored to their operations, with the aim of boosting production efficiency.”

Daniel Msilange, speaking on behalf of the innovators, said the system was designed to improve accuracy, efficiency, and safety in packaging inspection, a field that has long relied heavily on human labour.

“The robot is programmed to check bottles as they leave the production line, inspecting cleanliness, structural integrity, authenticity, and liquid levels,” he said.

“By scanning each bottle, it can immediately remove any that are defective, contaminated, or improperly filled, ensuring only high-quality products reach consumers.”

Unlike human inspectors, the robot can detect microscopic dirt, tiny cracks, and even minor inconsistencies in liquid levels—reducing errors, minimising wastage, and strengthening consumer safety.

Innovation aligns with Vision 2050

The project gained attention during a visit by Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, Dr Fred Msemwa, who toured NM-AIST to review innovations and explore how the institution can contribute to Tanzania’s Vision 2050, particularly in science, technology, and innovation.

Dr Msemwa also observed other groundbreaking projects, including leather processing machines, livestock feed production technologies, renewable energy solutions, and advanced water purification systems.

“We are greatly encouraged by these innovations and the progress achieved so far,” said Dr Msemwa. “They clearly show that this institution is well-positioned to play a major role in advancing Tanzania’s Vision 2050, especially in building a digital economy rooted in science, innovation, and technology.”

Call for a national technology park

NM-AIST Vice Chancellor, Prof Maulilio Kipanyula, said while the institution has produced many innovations, commercialisation remains a challenge due to the absence of a National Technology Park.

He urged the government to consider establishing one, noting it would accelerate the transformation of homegrown innovations into market-ready products and services.

“Tanzania is still grappling with the challenge of domestication of technology—developing local solutions and scaling them into businesses,” Prof Kipanyula said.

“The investment in a National Technology Park would enable innovations from institutions like NM-AIST to grow rapidly into startups and eventually large companies, creating jobs and driving economic growth.”