Mwinyi: Zanzibar taking steps to mitigate impact of rising energy prices

Unguja. Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has said the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar is taking measures to address the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, particularly rising fuel prices that are affecting the economy and increasing the cost of living.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Tibirinzi grounds in Pemba during the Pemba South regional Eid Baraza, Dr Mwinyi said global conflicts continue to have economic repercussions, including in Tanzania.

“We are all witnesses to what is happening in the Middle East, where people are marking this holiday without stability. This does not only affect them, but the whole world, including Tanzania,” he said.

He said the government would continue to take steps to reduce the impact and urged citizens to remain patient while measures are being implemented.

“We will continue taking various measures to ensure our country reduces the impact arising from this conflict. I also ask citizens to remain patient as we address these challenges,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi also called for peace and stability in conflict-affected regions, urging for dialogue and reconciliation in the Middle East and elsewhere.

“We pray to Almighty God to grant understanding in the Middle East and in all areas where peace has been lost, so that stability can be restored,” he said.

On social cohesion, he urged citizens to avoid provocation, discrimination and disrespect, saying unity remains the foundation of development.

He said unity and solidarity are essential in caring for all members of society, including the elderly, the poor, widows, orphans and people with disabilities.

The President also said the government would continue improving arrangements and opportunities for Hajj pilgrimage, noting that more than 2,600 people from Zanzibar performed the pilgrimage this year in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Eid Prayers and Barazas Committee, Sheikh Khalid Ali Mfaume, said obedience and discipline are key to maintaining unity and preventing division.