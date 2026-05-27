Mufti Zubeir calls for unity, peace, and solidarity during Eid al-Adha

Dodoma. The Mufti and Chief Sheikh of Tanzania, Abubakar Zuberi bin Ally, has called on Muslims and Tanzanians at large to use the Eid ul-Adha celebrations to strengthen unity, solidarity, and uphold peace across the country.

The message was delivered in Dodoma on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, by the Chief Spokesperson of the Mufti of Tanzania, Dr Harith Kusa, during Eid ul-Adha prayers.

He said the Mufti emphasised love, cooperation, and mutual respect as key pillars for sustaining national stability.

Furthermore, he said Eid ul-Adha should serve as a reminder of citizens’ responsibility to safeguard peace, protect the environment, and uphold moral values in society.

“The Mufti has urged Tanzanians to use this Eid to remind themselves of their duty to protect the peace of our nation, the environment, and to avoid environmental pollution,” said Dr Kusa.

He added that the Mufti stressed that peace begins at the family level, extending to neighbours, workplaces, and the wider society before culminating in a united and stable nation.

Dr Kusa said the Mufti cited the example of the Hajj pilgrimage, which brings together millions of Muslims from different countries in peace and unity without conflict, as a demonstration of the importance of solidarity among people.

He further said Tanzanians should value their nation and ensure they protect it by observing laws, ethics, religious principles, and national regulations.

“The Mufti has emphasised that Tanzanians must protect their country by following laws, morals and religious principles as guided in the Qur’an and Sunnah, as well as the laws of the country,” he said.

A Muslim faithful in Dodoma, Mr Mbwana Haji, said Muslims and Tanzanians in general should uphold unity and solidarity, which form the foundation of development and success in all aspects of life.

He said national, community, and ethnic development cannot be achieved without love, unity, and cooperation among citizens.

The Eid ul-Adha message comes at a time when religious leaders across the country continue to stress social cohesion, warning that divisions and mistrust can undermine development efforts and weaken community resilience.