Ghanaians repatriated from South Africa after anti-immigrant protests

Johannesburg. Ghanaian nationals queued at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport early on Wednesday to board one of the first flights home after waves of anti-immigrant protests in South Africa heightened safety concerns.

The group of 300 people included women and children in what authorities described as a voluntary repatriation process for Ghanaian citizens who said they no longer felt safe.

South African officials have been coordinating with Ghanaian authorities on a list of around 800 people who have indicated a desire to leave the country.

A South African immigration official, who was not identified on screen, told local television station eNCA: “What we found is that of the 300, only 10 of them are legal in the country, so quite a number of them are in non-compliance with our immigration act.”

The repatriation followed a wave of anti-immigration protests in recent weeks, with campaigners demanding tighter controls on undocumented migration and accusing foreigners of contributing to crime and unemployment.

The protests have also been accompanied by incidents of violence against migrants from other sub-Saharan African countries.

One Ghanaian preparing to leave said repeated harassment had influenced the decision.

“I’m happy that I’m going to my country ... it’s not easy to be in someone else’s country and be disturbed all the time,” he said, declining to give his name.

Migrant rights groups argue that foreigners are being scapegoated for South Africa’s economic challenges, particularly high unemployment, which remains above 30 percent and disproportionately affects the Black population.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, said the departures formed part of efforts to ease tensions while preserving strong diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“The demonstrators have said they want us to work together. We must ensure that those who are undocumented are returned home and that institutions are allowed to function,” Quashie said, dismissing speculation of a diplomatic rift with South Africa.