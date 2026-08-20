Eviction row: Disability group and Zanzibar Standards body clash over facility

Unguja. The Zanzibar Association of People with Disabilities (ZAPD) has condemned the alleged forcible eviction and damage to its equipment at an entrepreneurship centre, accusing the Zanzibar Bureau of Standards (ZBS) of dumping its belongings outside.

However, the standards body has denied the allegations and clarified the sequence of events.

Beyond alleging an eviction without notice, the association claims ZBS breached an agreement to construct an alternative facility for them before relocation to prevent disruptions to entrepreneurial activities carried out by persons with disabilities.

Reading a joint statement to journalists on Thursday, August 20, 2026, ZAPD Chairperson Abdul-wakil Haji Hafidh said the action violated basic rights, dignity, the rule of law, and the rights of persons with disabilities.

"Throwing equipment and property outside without due procedure has caused severe financial losses to persons with disabilities who depended on this location for economic activities and self-reliance training," said Mr Hafidh.

He noted that the association, established in 1985, had used the Mwembe Makumbi facility since 1992 as a training centre for pottery and handicraft production.

In 1995, the group secured over Sh17.6 million from Denmark to renovate the building.

According to the statement, the government, through the Ministry of Trade, requested the return of the property in 2019 to hand it over to ZBS.

Mr Hafidh stated that during consultations with former ZBS director general, Mr Khatib Mwadin Khatib, it was agreed that ZAPD would be allocated an alternative site, with ZBS even providing architectural plans.

Following leadership changes at ZBS, the association continued operating at the site while awaiting the fulfilment of the pledge.

Mr Hafidh said that following eviction warnings, ZAPD met ZBS management on August 5, 2026, to discuss relocation logistics and the construction of the new centre.

ZBS maintained that ongoing construction meant the association had to vacate immediately.

A follow-up meeting on August 11, 2026, with the current ZBS director general, Mr Yusuph Majid Nassor, yielded no resolution.

"On August 12, ZBS management, without consulting us, broke down the doors of the centre and offices used by the Zanzibar Association of the Deaf (Juviza), throwing our equipment outside unsupervised," claimed Mr Hafidh.

Items reportedly removed included entrepreneurship equipment, finished goods, office furniture, contracts, and vital records.

He added that an assessment is underway to determine the total damages before taking legal action.

ZBS clarification

Responding to the allegations, ZBS director general, Mr Nassor, insisted the institution followed all legal procedures to repossess its property for the construction of a building materials testing laboratory.

Mr Nassor said he requested written evidence of the alleged relocation agreement during meetings with ZAPD, but the association failed to produce any documentation.

"We requested documents, but they produced none regarding those agreements. It became impossible to act on claims lacking documentary proof," said Mr Nassor.

Regarding the removal of property, Mr Nassor denied any damage, stating that equipment was systematically cleared under the supervision of the Sheha of Maruhubi Shehia and the District Commissioner's office after a two-week notice expired.

"All copies of the notices are available. We followed all legal procedures and violated nothing," he said, adding that the materials were placed under a mango tree under official supervision before being cleared by evening.