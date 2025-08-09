Hope for traders as direct Dubai–Zanzibar cargo flights launched

Unguja. Traders in Zanzibar could soon see faster delivery of goods following the launch of a direct cargo flight service between Dubai and the Isles.

The Solit Air Boeing 728, with a capacity of 20 tonnes, made its maiden landing today August 9, 2025, at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport from the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking during the reception, Zanzibar Airports Authority director general Seif Abdalla Juma said the development was not only a boost for the national economy but also a relief to traders who had long complained about delays in receiving goods.

With the launch of the route, Zanzibar now has three cargo carriers—Air Tanzania, Ethiopian Airlines, and Solit Air—although the latter is the only one offering a direct Dubai–Zanzibar service.

“This is something we should be proud of. These efforts are aimed at ensuring that traders receive their goods on time. Timely deliveries will spur economic growth and reduce commodity prices,” Mr Juma said.

According to him, the rapid growth of Zanzibar’s construction, trade and tourism sectors has fuelled demand for faster transport. The government, he added, is working to improve both ports and airports so traders can move goods within one or two days, allowing them to keep businesses running smoothly.

He urged traders to seize the opportunity, noting that the airports authority is engaging more airlines to operate cargo and passenger services to Zanzibar, a move expected to further stimulate economic and tourism growth.

Lilian Erasmus, head of business development and communications at Xerin Air Cargo, the company overseeing the service, said the aircraft will operate once a week, carrying goods from Dubai to Zanzibar and back.

She explained that the service would support exporters of seaweed, fish, and other agricultural products from Zanzibar to the UAE, while creating opportunities for traders and agents to collaborate for sustainable national development.

“Zanzibar produces many goods bound for the UAE, especially fish, crabs, and seaweed, which require careful handling during transport. Many traders faced challenges in getting them to market in good condition, so we arranged for this aircraft to address that problem,” Ms Erasmus said.

Some exporters welcomed the move, saying it would ease transportation and boost national productivity.