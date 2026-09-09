How 3,500+ women are driving Tanzania’s foreign job boom

Unguja. A total of 4,211 Tanzanian youths secured overseas employment during the 2025/26 financial year, with women dominating the figures by a wide margin.

The Zanzibar Minister of Labour and Investment, Mr Shariff Ali Shariff, unveiled the statistics in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

He was responding to a question from the Mtambile Representative, Mr Alley Masoud Alley (ACT-Wazalendo), who sought details on the number of youths recruited for foreign jobs and the procedures governing their recruitment.

According to the data, women accounted for the vast majority of those recruited, with 3,527 finding jobs compared to just 684 men.

"These young people have secured employment in several countries, including Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," Mr Shariff told the House.

He explained that, in light of the growing demand among young people seeking opportunities abroad, the government has implemented a formal mechanism to safeguard their welfare.

Under this framework, recruitment agencies must first obtain a certificate of competence from the relevant Tanzanian embassy before securing an official government clearance letter permitting candidates to travel for work.

Additionally, he stressed that all job applications must be processed strictly through government-registered and accredited recruitment agencies.

"Before departing, the recruits undergo mandatory orientation to ensure they fully understand their rights, obligations, and working conditions with foreign employers," he added.