Zanzibar to build Sh12.5 billion plant to cut medical drip costs

Unguja. Zanzibar’s Ministry of Health has unveiled plans to construct a local medical drip manufacturing plant to curb the high cost of delivering intravenous treatment to patients.

The project aims to replicate the efficiency gained following the government’s construction of a medical oxygen manufacturing facility.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from Paje Representative Jaku Hashim Ayoub, Acting Health Minister, Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, stated that initial estimates place the project cost at Sh12.5 billion.

Dr Mkuya explained that the figure covers the procurement of the manufacturing plant along with all essential equipment.

“An in-depth review by the ministry, through the Zanzibar Central Medical Stores Agency, revealed a crucial factor regarding the capacity of the proposed plant,” she told the House.

Zanzibar’s current annual demand stands at roughly 452,338 drip units.

However, assessments showed that the proposed machinery possesses enough production capacity to satisfy the entire island’s annual requirement in just one month.

To ensure public funds are spent prudently and strictly aligned with local demand, Dr Mkuya said the government has ordered a comprehensive technical and economic feasibility study to determine an appropriate plant size.

“This will prevent investing based purely on preliminary estimates and help us establish precise, reliable costs for the project,” she added.

She noted that the Zanzibar Central Medical Stores Agency now intends to acquire a facility with an annual production capacity ranging between 500,000 and two million units.