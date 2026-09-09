Yanga sign Sh5.5 billion deal for 12-storey club house









Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have signed a Sh5.5 billion contract with Chinese construction company Group Six for the development of a 12-storey commercial building at the junction of Mafia and Nyamwezi streets in Kariakoo.

Yanga president Hersi Said said the project is expected to be completed within 12 months, with the club seeking to turn the long-standing property into a major source of commercial revenue.

Speaking during the contract signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Hersi said construction would begin under the agreement with Group Six International and be completed within one year.

“The project will take one year, and the building will have 12 floors. It is a Sh5.5 billion project,” Hersi said.

Yanga has partnered with Azania Bank as its financial partner for the development, an arrangement that is expected to support the club in undertaking the project as it seeks to expand its income sources beyond football.

The deal follows a tender process conducted by Yanga to identify a qualified contractor for the redevelopment of the property. In August, the club invited construction companies with the required experience and capacity to bid for the 12-storey project.

The property holds a special place in Yanga’s history. The club acquired it in 1964 after raising money through a friendly match against Kenya’s Abaluhya, now known as AFC Leopards.

The match reportedly generated Sh13,000, which enabled the club to purchase the property.

For decades, the property was used to accommodate various occupants. Yanga has now opted to redevelop it as part of efforts to maximise the commercial value of its assets.

The move is consistent with the club’s broader strategy of strengthening its financial position through commercialisation and infrastructure development.

Under Hersi, Yanga have increasingly focused on developing assets that can generate revenue while supporting the club’s sporting ambitions. At its 2025 annual general meeting, the club also outlined plans to develop a stadium at Jangwani.

The Kariakoo project could provide Yanga with another significant commercial asset because of the property’s location in one of Dar es Salaam’s busiest business districts.

Once completed, the building is expected to create additional revenue opportunities for the club, depending on how the facility is utilised.

For Yanga, the project also represents an attempt to convert a historic asset into a modern commercial investment while reducing reliance on income directly associated with football.

The Sh5.5 billion development comes as the club continues to invest in infrastructure while pursuing success in domestic competitions and the CAF Champions League.