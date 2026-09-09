Oura gives Simba head start; Wanderers bring a comeback plan









Dar es Salaam. Simba have one foot in the next round of the Caf Champions League, but the other remains firmly in a danger zone.

A 1-0 victory away to Mighty Wanderers has given the Tanzanian giants the advantage, but Sunday’s return leg at Uhuru Stadium promises to be a different contest, with the Malawians arriving armed with a tactical plan designed to overturn the deficit.

Anicet Oura’s 64th-minute strike in Lilongwe separated the two sides after the Simba forward capitalised on a defensive lapse, giving his team a precious away advantage.

Now Simba must complete the job

The task appears straightforward on paper. A draw would be enough to send Steve Barker’s side through to the second preliminary round, while Wanderers must win by at least two goals to take control of the tie.

But that simplicity could be deceptive. Wanderers have studied their first-leg mistakes and identified areas they believe can hurt Simba, particularly when the hosts push their full-backs forward.

The Malawi National Football Coaches Association has advised the visitors to remain disciplined, attack quickly into the spaces left behind Simba’s advancing defenders and improve their finishing.

The recommendations provide a warning that Simba cannot afford to sit back and simply protect their lead. Wanderer’s interim coach McDonald ‘Nginde’ Mtetemera believes his team still have every chance of producing an upset.

“It is possible to go to Tanzania and win. The game is not over. We have to correct our mistakes,” Mtetemera said. For Simba, Oura has already demonstrated the importance of taking chances when they come.

The Ivorian forward’s goal has placed him among the players expected to carry the attacking responsibility again, particularly if Wanderers adopt a more aggressive approach.

But another Simba forward is still searching for his breakthrough. Ibrahim Doumbia has yet to score in either the Mainland Premier League or Champions League this season, placing greater attention on the Mali striker ahead of a match in which Simba may need another goal to kill off the tie.

Doumbia, however, insists the pressure will not derail him. “I will score. I understand the pressure, but my focus is on improving my performance,” he said.

There is reason for Simba supporters to remain patient. Doumbia was Mali’s top-flight leading scorer last season after scoring 17 goals for AS Korofina, while also providing four assists.

He has already found the net once for Simba in the CECAFA competition in Kigali, suggesting his finishing touch has not disappeared. Barker has also urged the striker to trust the process.

“Difficult times make us stronger. I told him to keep believing in the process. The goals will come,” the Simba coach said.