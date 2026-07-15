National Examinations Council of Tanzania releases Form Six results for 2026

Mwinyi names four judges, including House of Representatives Secretary

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi

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By  Jesse Mikofu

Mwandishi wa Habari

Mwananchi

Unguja. Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has appointed four new judges to the Zanzibar High Court bench, including the House of Representatives Secretary, Raya Issa Msellem.

He also appointed Dr Mahadhi Juma Maalim as chairman of the Zanzibar Public Leaders’ Ethics Commission.

A press statement signed by Chief Secretary, Dr Mansura Mosi Kassim confirmed that the appointments took effect on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The statement named the other newly appointed judges as Valentine Andrew Katema, who previously served as the Zanzibar High Court registrar.

Another appointee is Khamis Ali Simai, who previously served as a resident magistrate.

Following these appointments, the Zanzibar High Court bench has 18 judges.

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