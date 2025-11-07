Mwinyi’s presidency ushers in era of pragmatism and reconciliation in Zanzibar

Unguja. When Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi assumed office in November 2020 as the eighth President of Zanzibar, he inherited a political landscape defined by decades of tension, recurring post-election disputes, and economic disparities between Unguja and Pemba.

Five years on, as he commences a second term, analysts and citizens say his administration has charted a markedly different course from predecessors, blending reconciliation, governance reforms, and a modern economic vision under the banner of the blue economy.

Perhaps the most defining departure from the past has been President Mwinyi’s embrace of political inclusivity.

Since the 1964 Revolution, Zanzibar has seen alternating waves of cooperation and conflict between ruling and opposition forces.

Even the Government of National Unity (GNU), formed after the 2010 elections, struggled to build lasting trust.

Mwinyi’s decision to include ACT Wazalendo in government, despite a contested election, helped stabilise Zanzibar’s politics faster than many expected.

“He broke the cycle of confrontation by prioritising dialogue and inclusion. His style has been less ideological and more pragmatic, focused on peace as the foundation for progress,” said a political scientist, Ms Asha Mohammed.

This cooperative tone contrasts sharply with past eras of sharp rivalry, particularly between CCM and CUF in the 1990s and 2000s, when elections often left deep divisions across Pemba and Unguja.

Governance and the fight against corruption

Mwinyi’s leadership has also stood out in governance reform. Early in his first term, he launched a high-profile anti-corruption drive, resulting in the suspension and prosecution of senior officials accused of misusing public funds.

This no-nonsense approach, rare in Zanzibar’s bureaucratic culture, earned public support, including from some opposition figures.

His insistence on accountability in land management, taxation, and port operations signalled a new level of administrative discipline.

“Mwinyi brought a management style closer to the mainland model, stronger institutional control and measurable performance,” observed analyst, Mr Juma Hafidh, adding:

“He has sought to modernise public service operations, which was not a central theme for earlier administrations.”

However, challenges remain, particularly in procurement. Opposition party ACT Wazalendo claims several tenders were inflated, including projects for modern markets and the Malindi port deal, which has fuelled political criticism.

Economic vision: the blue economy

If former presidents, from Abeid Karume to Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, focused on agriculture, trade, and traditional tourism, Dr Mwinyi’s hallmark has been the blue economy.

Under his leadership, Zanzibar’s economic focus has shifted towards ocean-based sectors: marine transport, fisheries, seaweed farming, and coastal tourism.

The creation of the Ministry of the Blue Economy and Fisheries, alongside new investment frameworks for ports and aquaculture, represents an institutional innovation unseen in previous governments.

“The blue economy gave Zanzibar a modern, global narrative. It positions the Isles within international value chains, rather than just as a tourism destination,” said economist Salim Omar.

Projects such as Fumba Town, port upgrades at Maruhubi, and local fish-processing initiatives are reshaping Zanzibar’s industrial landscape while attracting investors from Europe, the Gulf, and Asia.

Technology, infrastructure, and urban modernisation

Dr Mwinyi’s administration has accelerated the digitalisation of public services, including online business registration, e-tax systems, and digital land records.

In urban planning, projects such as Fumba Town have introduced sustainable urbanism models designed to attract investment and ease congestion in Stone Town.

Compared with earlier administrations, which prioritised traditional infrastructure and tourism, Dr Mwinyi’s approach has embraced public-private partnerships (PPPs) and international collaboration as drivers of growth.

A generational and administrative shift

At 57, Dr Mwinyi represents a generational bridge in Zanzibar politics, more technocratic and less revolutionary in tone.

While his father, former Tanzanian President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, was known for liberalising the mainland economy, Dr Mwinyi has applied similar pragmatism to the Isles.

He has avoided ideological rhetoric, preferring quiet reforms in taxation, investment facilitation, and administrative restructuring, moves that have made his government appealing to investors and development partners.

“He is not a populist; he is a systems reformer. His focus has been on building institutions that outlive personalities,” said a CCM insider.

Continuity with a modern touch

Dr Mwinyi’s presidency has not entirely broken with the past. He has maintained Zanzibar’s tradition of social welfare investment, particularly in education and healthcare, while expanding access through new hospitals, schools, and health facilities.

Yet his emphasis on efficiency, data-driven planning, and technology marks a new chapter in Zanzibar’s governance evolution.

From Abeid Karume’s revolutionary socialism to Ali Mohamed Shein’s conservative stewardship, Zanzibar’s presidents have each left a distinct imprint.

Dr Mwinyi’s tenure, anchored in peace, governance reform, and a forward-looking economic model, appears to have recalibrated the Isles towards modernisation and stability.