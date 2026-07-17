Mwinyi tells IIT Madras graduates: Education must solve society’s challenges

Unguja. President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has said education and knowledge have little value unless they are used to address society’s challenges, transform people’s lives and build nations with sustainable development.

He urged graduates of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to become innovators and leaders of change in their communities.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks today, July 17, 2026, while serving as the chief guest at the 63rd convocation ceremony of IIT Madras held in Chennai, India.

“Education should not be viewed only as preparation for employment, but as a tool for building a nation, strengthening communities and nurturing a generation with knowledge, courage and the determination to bring positive change,” he said.

President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, speaks during the 63rd graduation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), held in Chennai, India, where he was the guest of honour.

In a statement issued by the Zanzibar State House Directorate of Presidential Communications, Dr Mwinyi said true success is not measured by the size of one’s title, position, wealth or personal recognition, but by the lives improved, opportunities created for others, trust built and hope left within communities.

He encouraged the graduates to uphold integrity, humility, compassion and service to others, stressing that innovation should not be measured by technological complexity alone, but by its ability to deliver meaningful benefits to citizens.

Dr Mwinyi said the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has placed education at the centre of its National Development Vision, describing it as the foundation for innovation, citizens’ wellbeing, good governance and the implementation of the Blue Economy agenda.

He added that genuine development requires investment in people, particularly by empowering young people to become producers of knowledge and technology.

Speaking about the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus, President Mwinyi said its establishment had opened a new chapter in educational cooperation between Tanzania and India, while creating opportunities for the exchange of knowledge, experience and culture between African and Indian students.

He said Zanzibar’s ambition is to transform the campus into a centre of excellence in education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship for the East African region, bringing together experts to develop solutions to challenges and create new development opportunities.

Dr Mwinyi also commended IIT Madras for its contribution to producing engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs, as well as advancing research and innovation that contribute to global social and economic development.

During the ceremony, President Mwinyi joined in awarding graduates from various higher education levels, including bachelor’s degree and PhD recipients.