Samia unveils bold plan to transform Pemba if elected

Pemba. President Samia Suluhu Hassan, on Saturday, September 20, 2025, unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Pemba, promising major reforms in infrastructure, industry, education, health, and security if elected in the October 29 General Election.

Speaking to a crowd in Chake Chake, the CCM flagbearer promised initiatives aimed at unlocking the islands’ potential while addressing long-standing grievances facing residents.

She began her address by recalling her deep personal connection to Pemba, sharing memories from her early life.

“I am one of you. I studied here when my father was a teacher, and later returned in the 1970s to work here. I helped establish the development office in Chake Chake, and I recall when pests ravaged bananas and cassava, forcing rice to be distributed as food. These are my personal memories of Pemba,” she said, drawing applause and cheers.

She insisted that her first term had already laid a strong foundation for Pemba’s transformation, citing achievements in transport, education, water supply, and industrialisation.

She cited the near-complete Chake–Wete road and the new Shumba port among flagship projects, saying they would boost sea transport for passengers and cargo while stimulating trade.

“In education, we have opened modern multi-storey schools, improved teacher deployment, and invested in facilities. On water, our goal remains to ensure every household in Pemba has access to clean and safe water 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” she said.

She noted that her administration had promoted youth employment through new factories, while supporting agriculture and fisheries to raise productivity and incomes.

President Hassan acknowledged perceptions that Pemba has historically been overlooked and stressed her government’s commitment to treating the islands as an equal partner in the Union.

“We are not here with empty words. The difference between CCM and others is that we deliver. We are showing results, not just promises,” she declared.

Turning to peace and security during elections, President Hassan urged voters to reject violence and intimidation.

She recalled consultations with local elders who had expressed fears about unrest and assured them that her government had taken firm steps to safeguard stability.

“I have worked hard to ensure Pemba remains peaceful during elections. Some tried to incite trouble, but we confronted them. I ask you, my brothers and sisters, do not allow yourselves to be provoked. Elections are about competing on policies and ideas, not fighting. If we break the peace, it is our families who will suffer first,” she said.

Furthermore, the CCM presidential flagbearer also highlighted her strong collaboration with Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, noting that joint efforts between the Union government and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar had produced tangible benefits for both islands and the Mainland.

“With President Mwinyi, we have strengthened collaboration between our two governments. We have consolidated the Union’s unity, and this has brought tangible benefits for Tanzanians both on the Mainland and in Zanzibar. Our unity is the pillar of real development,” she said.

On the international stage, she pointed to her administration’s successful diplomacy, which secured hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

She said the tournament would create opportunities in sports, tourism, and business, benefiting Pemba as well.

“Pemba will also benefit from Afcon through sports, tourism, and business opportunities. This is why diplomacy matters. We must connect with the world so that our people can also benefit,” she explained.

Climate change and environmental conservation were also central to her agenda.

President Hassan said her government is promoting clean cooking energy, such as gas and improved stoves, while investing in other renewable energy sources, including electricity.

“We are determined to ensure every household has access to clean and affordable energy. This will protect our environment, reduce deforestation, and improve people’s health. Protecting our environment is protecting our future,” she said.

Throughout her speech, she returned to her campaign slogan, Kazi na Utu (Work and Dignity), which she described as her government’s guiding principle.

“Kazi na Utu means our work must produce results that uplift citizens’ lives. It means safeguarding the dignity of every Tanzanian, whether from Zanzibar, Pemba, or the Mainland,” she said.

She highlighted her first-term record as proof of her ability to deliver, noting progress in infrastructure, diplomacy, education, and health.

“We have shown that we can. We have lit the lamps of hope, opened new paths, and planted seeds of development that are sprouting. Now we must nurture them to grow stronger in the next five years,” she said.

Closing her address, she appealed for voter support in Pemba. “I am humbly asking you to give me your votes. Allow me to continue leading this country for another five years. I promise I will not let you down,” she said.

The rally was reinforced by key CCM figures, including Zanzibar’s Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla and CCM Secretary-General Dr Asha-Rose Migiro.

Speaking to the crowd, Mr Abdulla described President Hassan as “A daughter of Pemba” who understands every village and challenge.

He said her knowledge of the area and her leadership experience uniquely position her to drive Pemba’s socio-economic transformation.

“President Samia has lived here, she has been raised here, and she knows the aspirations of every household. She has not come here as a visitor, but as one of us committed to advancing our development,” he said.

Mr Abdulla, who is contesting the Kiwani constituency seat, stressed that ongoing projects in Pemba, including roads, port expansion, and social services, bear the direct imprint of the President’s leadership. He added that many voters now see her victory as inevitable.

“People in Pemba are no longer asking whether President Samia will win. The only question is by what percentage, 90, 95, or even 99 percent. This shows the confidence and trust people here have in her,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Migiro introduced the CCM presidential candidate to the electorate, emphasising her ability to turn promises into outcomes.