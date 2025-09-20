Retired Lutheran Bishop Stephen Munga dies aged 65

Tanga. Retired Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), North Eastern Diocese, Dr Stephen Munga, has passed away at 3:30 a.m. today, Saturday, September 20, 2025.

His wife, Rev Dr Anneth Munga, confirmed the death, saying he died while receiving treatment at Rabininsia Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

“Bishop passed away at 3:30 this morning at Rabininsia Hospital in Dar es Salaam. Funeral arrangements will be announced later,” Rev Anneth Munga told The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi.

Assistant bishop Rev James Mwinuka said the family had yet to decide on the burial site.

“We will inform you (the public) whether he will be laid to rest in his home village of Maramba, Mkinga District, Tanga Region, or elsewhere after family consultations,” said Rev Mwinuka.