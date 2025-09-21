Equity Bank opens new Geita branch to boost miners’ access to loans

Geita. Equity Bank now has a new branch in Geita as it extends its services closer to clients in the mineral-rich region.

Gracing the event, the Geita Regional Commissioner, Mr Martine Shigela, urged the lender to extend loans to gold buyers in order to reduce reliance on foreign financing.

Speaking during the launch over the weekend, Mr Shigela said the new branch would expand inclusive financial services targeting key sectors such as mining.

He noted that small-scale miners and traders would now have easier access to credit, which in turn would help stimulate the local economy.

Equity Tanzania Managing Director, Ms Isabela Maganga, said the opening of the Geita branch formed part of the bank’s strategy to bring services closer to areas with significant economic activity.

For his part, the Geita Branch Manager, Mr Hilary Mpaswa, said the bank was committed to empowering miners and traders through affordable loans and quality financial services.