ACT-Wazalendo pushes reform agenda in first week of campaigns in Zanzibar

Unguja. Opposition party ACT-Wazalendo has opened its campaigns in Zanzibar with a strong message of reform, equity, and opportunity, vowing to tackle deep-rooted social and economic grievances that have long troubled the islands.

The party launched its campaigns on September 13 at Tibirinzi Grounds in Chake Chake, Pemba, in a rally attended by senior leaders, including party chairperson Dorothy Semu, former leader Zitto Kabwe, and presidential candidate Othman Masoud Othman.

Othman’s symbolic Kojani trip

One of the defining moments of ACT-Wazalendo’s first week was Mr Othman’s dramatic journey to Kojani Island in Wete District.

Braving rough seas in a small fibre boat, the candidate was received by jubilant crowds who aired frustrations over decades of neglect, citing acute water shortages, lack of jobs, and rocketing food prices as their biggest concerns.

Residents said they had lived without reliable clean water for more than 60 years, with serious consequences for health, education, and livelihoods.

“A true leader does not wait for the people to come to town with their grievances; he goes to them. Water is a right, and it will be my priority,” Mr Othman told the gathering, promising universal clean water access across Zanzibar.

On employment, the candidate vowed to reform recruitment in both government and private sectors, ensuring jobs are allocated based on merit, not political or regional affiliation.

He also promised support for self-employment through vocational training and affordable loans.

“Zanzibar must stand on the strength of its youth. This time, empty promises must end,” he declared.

Youth and the economy at the core

Throughout the first week of rallies in Chake Chake, Wete, Micheweni, and Mkoani districts, ACT-Wazalendo hammered on the theme of youth employment.

Mr Othman said the party would pursue industrialisation, strengthen the blue economy, and remove barriers facing small and medium enterprises.

“The current government has promised jobs, but the numbers are not adding up. We want to build industries that will employ youth and equip them with skills so they can live with dignity,” he said.

Another recurring theme has been the call to address the perceived development imbalance between Unguja and Pemba.

Mr Othman pledged that an ACT-Wazalendo government would guarantee balanced investment across the islands to achieve genuine unity.

“We cannot talk of real unity if one side of Zanzibar feels neglected,” he told a rally.

Governance reforms and services

The party has also placed transparency and accountability at the centre of its campaign, promising to reform the way public resources are managed.

Education and healthcare, leaders said, would receive increased funding and stronger oversight.

Deputy Chairperson of ACT-Wazalendo in Zanzibar, Ismail Jussa Ladhu, told supporters in Wete that ACT-Wazalendo’s leadership would be closer to the people:

“We want to end the culture where citizens feel government is distant and unaccountable. ACT-Wazalendo’s vision is a responsive, people-centred state.”

Push for peace

Despite the fiery rhetoric, Mr Othman urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful, saying political competition must not compromise Zanzibar’s social cohesion.